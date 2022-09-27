What's new

Hypocrisy from PMLN supporters over a politician being invited to speak at a college

Ravians angered over use of GCU for political meetings​


1664276596181.png


The exploitation of the college’s grounds for political point-scoring and hate-mongering has sparked intense outrage and shock among Old Ravians, a group of former students at Lahore’s Government College University GCU.



The Old Ravians stated in a tweet that a politically charged vice-chancellor is the last thing a school like GCU needs.


The Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) was previously disciplined by the Punjab Governor for hosting a political gathering of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at GCU.

Governor Baligh said as chancellor, he has taken notice of the political programme on the GCU Lahore campus. He also said children are the future of a nation so, there is no room to push them into politics.


PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had earlier tweeted in opposition to Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GCU and called for harsh action against the vice-chancellor. According to Maryam, using his post to incite political animosity is illegal and should be punished.


A resolution has been submitted in Punjab Assembly against the Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore for allowing Imran Khan to hold public meeting in the premises of Prestige University.


The resolution was submitted by Member of Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Aniza Fatima.

Every day there are news that Peshawar University has no money for salaries, the VC of Gomal University is facing death threats from the local gangster MNA due to which the university has been closed for weeks, Imran Khan has been in power in this province for nine years. and uses its helicopter as a rickshaw.

1664279044921.png


1664279060416.png
 
There better places to do politics than a uni campus. if you want to address young students, one should do it outside the educational institute.
 
Lol so Quaid e Azam was also wrong to address students at Aligarh university? These students are the largest voter group. It’s perfectly fine to engage them, no one can disenfranchise them of their right of political freedom, no matter how much the PMLN fascists burn.

But the reception they gave is a sign of things to come, hence the squealing we all are hearing from fascist PMLN.
 
Do u really want to compare Quaid with a prick like Khan?
PMLN can burn as much as they want, i dont care, but its not always about PDM or PTI, to me a political leader(unless representing gov. like PM or President etc. etc.) addressing in a uni campus is not acceptable, period. Its not like the students have been barred from attending PTI rallies outside their uni, if thats the case then you can say their political freedom is being curtailed.
 
The question is of principle and correctness. Quaid was a politician at the time not PM or president and he addressed the students at the university. It’s not that hard to comprehend.

IK is a popular leader, you don’t like him, the GCU students loved him. The principle of political address at university still stands as demonstrated by none other but the Quaid himself.

Same also happens on top universities like Oxford where politicians come and address the students.
 
You dodged my question.
IK is nowhere near as popular as Quaid. Jinnah had a vision to create a country. Its not the same thing, one literally died for his country and the other is busy spreading fitna fasad.
Suppose Mia Khalifa creates a political party and come to address GCU students, i'm pretty sure some of them would love to meet her. Does that mean we allow a prostitute into our schools? Everything has its own propesctive and we should be able to see through things instead of blind following and cult worship.
Leave Oxford aside, politicians don't go there and shout neutral neutral.
 
I didn’t dodge anything. Quaid was a man of principle. If anything was not according to general principle of morality and not right to do, he wouldn’t have done it. The very fact that he did it means the principle is correct.

Rest of your post, Mia Khalifa, prostitutes this don’t even deserve a response🤦‍♂️

As for slogans, yes students do that and it’s perfectly acceptable, except in fascist regimes where it isn’t. I feel your pain but that’s how it is.
 

