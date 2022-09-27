Hypocrisy from PMLN supporters over a politician being invited to speak at a college

Bilal. said: The question is of principle and correctness. Quaid was a politician at the time not PM or president and he addressed the students at the university. It’s not that hard to comprehend.



IK is a popular leader, you don’t like him, the GCU students loved him. The principle of political address at university still stands as demonstrated by none other but the Quaid himself.



Same also happens on top universities like Oxford where politicians come and address the students. Click to expand...

You dodged my question.IK is nowhere near as popular as Quaid. Jinnah had a vision to create a country. Its not the same thing, one literally died for his country and the other is busy spreading fitna fasad.Suppose Mia Khalifa creates a political party and come to address GCU students, i'm pretty sure some of them would love to meet her. Does that mean we allow a prostitute into our schools? Everything has its own propesctive and we should be able to see through things instead of blind following and cult worship.Leave Oxford aside, politicians don't go there and shout neutral neutral.