Hypersonic Quasi ballistic surface to air Rudram enters limited production.

Surya 1

Aug 6, 2016
India has rntered into hypersonic league a long ago eith shaurya followed by whole K series. With Rudram III, India is entering into hypersonic air to surface missile.HSTDV is already tested. New missiles of India are in hypersonic league.
 
Reaching hypersonic Speed is not that hard, the hardest part is making the warhead manueverable. Does India have such capability? I highly doubt that.
 
Surya 1

Muhammed45 said:
Reaching hypersonic Speed is not that hard, the hardest part is making the warhead manueverable. Does India have such capability? I highly doubt that.
Yes. Rudram can maneuver in terminal phase so as shaurya and Kseries. Hypersonic is very difficult to maintain in cruise mode, easy in ballistic trajectory.
 
Surya 1 said:
Yes. Rudram can maneuver in terminal phase so as shaurya and Kseries. Hypersonic is very difficult to maintain in cruise mode, easy in ballistic trajectory.
Maybe but let me have my doubt, though any evidence is appreciated.
Something like this Posted by dear @skyshadow
1637942531127.png




last second Iranian missile warhead making crazy maneuvers in air


1. enemy radar will think warhead is going to move straight ahead


1637942781125.png





2. but No, warhead changes course making more then 90 degrees and hit somewhere else entirely with mach 13-15 speeds

1637942812089.png




3. and remember this is only last second maneuver guess what it can do when its higher up

1637942842989.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1294985919234220035

defence.pk

U.S. Navy sends message to Iran by testing AGM-176 Griffin missiles in the Gulf

Manuvering warheads can do it. @skyshadow dear brother, can you help us with Iranian manuverable warheads? You Posted its pictures, i can't find them now. Unfortunately i can't find it on the web too. last second Iranian missile warhead making crazy maneuvers in air 1. enemy radar will...
defence.pk
 
Surya 1

Muhammed45 said:
Maybe but let me have my doubt, though any evidence is appreciated.
What is the speed of warhead.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Maybe but let me have my doubt, though any evidence is appreciated.
Something like this Posted by dear @skyshadow
1637942531127.png




last second Iranian missile warhead making crazy maneuvers in air


1. enemy radar will think warhead is going to move straight ahead


1637942781125.png





2. but No, warhead changes course making more then 90 degrees and hit somewhere else entirely with mach 13-15 speeds

1637942812089.png




3. and remember this is only last second maneuver guess what it can do when its higher up

1637942842989.png



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1294985919234220035

defence.pk

U.S. Navy sends message to Iran by testing AGM-176 Griffin missiles in the Gulf

Manuvering warheads can do it. @skyshadow dear brother, can you help us with Iranian manuverable warheads? You Posted its pictures, i can't find them now. Unfortunately i can't find it on the web too. last second Iranian missile warhead making crazy maneuvers in air 1. enemy radar will...
defence.pk
What missile is that?
 

