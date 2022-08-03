A scale-model of BrahMos-II missile (Credit: https://sajeevpearlj.blogspot.com/)
Hypersonic BrahMos-II Missile May Include Tech From Tsirkon Missile
The Chief Executive Officer of Brahmos Aerospace company, Atul Rane, told Russian TASS agency that the hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, the BrahMos-II, may include technology from Russia's Tsirkon hypersonic missile.Naval News Staff 02 Aug 2022
The hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, the BrahMos-II, will probably have the same performance characteristics as Russia’s Tsirkon missile, CEO of the Russia-India Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace Atul Rane told TASS, adding that it would take up to five or six years before its first flight trials.
The hypersonic version is being developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO Mashinostroeniya) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.
According to Atul Rane, the design of the hypersonic version has been worked out by both sides.
“When they give us the technologies, then we will develop it. Initially, its trials were scheduled for 2021 and then 2024. I think that five or six years will be needed before its first tests take place,” the CEO said.
When asked if the BrahMos-II missile would have some characteristics of the Tsirkon missile, Rane said that it was “possible.”
He pointed out that the hypersonic version of the BrahMos missile would be very expensive.“The whole world is working on a hypersonic cruise missile. The US and China are developing hypersonic versions of their cruise missiles. But they do not have them yet. I have not seen anyone in the world having hypersonic cruise missiles. Russia says it tested the Tsirkon hypersonic antiship cruise missile developed by NPO Mashinostroeniya.”
The CEO noted that the BrahMos-II missile would not be exported. “We will not be able to export the Brahmos hypersonic version. It will only be produced for Russia and India,” he said.
Rane explained that India, being a party to the Missile Technology Control Regime, can develop a missile with a range of over 300 km (186 mi) and a weight of over 500 kg, but cannot hand it over to third countries.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by the Russia-India Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace. The missile has been jointly developed by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.
The first test launch of the BrahMos missile took place in 2001. Its different versions are operational with India’s Navy, Air Force and Army. BrahMos Aerospace is based in New Delhi. The BrahMos missile was named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia.
