What's new

Hypersonic BrahMos-II Missile May Include Tech From Tsirkon Missile

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,211
87
62,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hypersonic BrahMos-II missile may include tech from Tsirkon missile
A scale-model of BrahMos-II missile (Credit: https://sajeevpearlj.blogspot.com/)

Hypersonic BrahMos-II Missile May Include Tech From Tsirkon Missile​

The Chief Executive Officer of Brahmos Aerospace company, Atul Rane, told Russian TASS agency that the hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, the BrahMos-II, may include technology from Russia's Tsirkon hypersonic missile.​

Naval News Staff 02 Aug 2022

TASS News Agency

The hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, the BrahMos-II, will probably have the same performance characteristics as Russia’s Tsirkon missile, CEO of the Russia-India Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace Atul Rane told TASS, adding that it would take up to five or six years before its first flight trials.

The hypersonic version is being developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO Mashinostroeniya) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

According to Atul Rane, the design of the hypersonic version has been worked out by both sides.
When they give us the technologies, then we will develop it. Initially, its trials were scheduled for 2021 and then 2024. I think that five or six years will be needed before its first tests take place,” the CEO said.

When asked if the BrahMos-II missile would have some characteristics of the Tsirkon missile, Rane said that it was “possible.”
“The whole world is working on a hypersonic cruise missile. The US and China are developing hypersonic versions of their cruise missiles. But they do not have them yet. I have not seen anyone in the world having hypersonic cruise missiles. Russia says it tested the Tsirkon hypersonic antiship cruise missile developed by NPO Mashinostroeniya.”

Atul Rane, CEO of Brahmos Aerospace
Click to expand...
He pointed out that the hypersonic version of the BrahMos missile would be very expensive.

The CEO noted that the BrahMos-II missile would not be exported. “We will not be able to export the Brahmos hypersonic version. It will only be produced for Russia and India,” he said.

hypersonic 3M22 Zircon Tsirkon is similar to BrahMos-II
An artist rendering of Russia’s Tsirkonhypersonic missile.

Rane explained that India, being a party to the Missile Technology Control Regime, can develop a missile with a range of over 300 km (186 mi) and a weight of over 500 kg, but cannot hand it over to third countries.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by the Russia-India Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace. The missile has been jointly developed by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

The first test launch of the BrahMos missile took place in 2001. Its different versions are operational with India’s Navy, Air Force and Army. BrahMos Aerospace is based in New Delhi. The BrahMos missile was named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia.

www.navalnews.com

Hypersonic BrahMos-II missile may include tech from Tsirkon missile - Naval News

The CEO of Brahmos Aerospace company said that the BrahMos-II hypersonic missile may include technology from Tsirkon hypersonic missile.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,211
87
62,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India by standing with Russia in tough times will reap benefits from it. For starters I won't be surprised if Brahmos II is nothing but Tsirkon missile.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,164
-35
2,060
Country
India
Location
India
Zarvan said:
India by standing with Russia in tough times will reap benefits from it. For starters I won't be surprised if Brahmos II is nothing but Tsirkon missile.
Click to expand...

If so then should be ready for production from the maximum of next year.

But, it does seem that usually development takes some time but yes, you can include technology if already available. IT does mean that it is just copied of the same product.

Example: JF 17 is developed by Chinese by integrating already available other technologies with Chinese Aero infrastructure used in other Chinese aircraft.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
How India is gearing up for its own hypersonic ballistic missile
Replies
2
Views
327
Lava820
L
A
Modeled On Russian Zircon, India Prepares To Go Hypersonic With BrahMos; Its Next-Gen (NG) Variant To Be Fielded By 2024
Replies
3
Views
472
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
L
BrahMos: After Philippines, India In ‘Advanced Stage’ To Sign 2nd Export Order For BrahMos Missiles — Reports
Replies
6
Views
394
Wesen Hunter
W
A
India will have first hypersonic cruise missile soon: BrahMos CEO
Replies
12
Views
671
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
Zarvan
Indian Navy successfully test fires advanced version of BrahMos missile | Watch
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
HydraChess
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom