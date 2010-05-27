Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?

Hgv would be the most difficult to counter by ships. It has generally higher range as well being quasi ballistic and two stage. After detecting the enemy naval fleet by something like preferably stealthy drones it will be hard for the fleet to counter the hgv.I found some hyphotethical study about the engagement envelope of a hypersonic target and a sam system. The engagement range depends on the radar reaction time and target identification which delays the engagement reducing the range.Good news here is that a missile cannot be configured to be hypersonic and stealthy geometry at the same time both because of materials involved and aerodynamics. We can assume that for mach 8 cruise missile the rcs would be close to 1m2 which gives about 50 miles. Also the hypersonics fly high in the upper atmoshpere so a ground based radar would pick them up from longer ranges.You wont need an S400-500 400-500km missile to intercept hypersonics like zircon for example but a shorter range 50-70km Buk M3 with about mach 5 speed would suffice to engage a mach 8 target. This ofcourse depends on the reaction time of the sam system. Also maneuvering target would complicate the situation and missile itself needs to have an active radar guidance system and high maneuvrability to hit the target. Making the missile faster and more maneuvrable and the missile sensor gains more importance than range. Also it is easier to develop a low reaction time smaller-cheaper faster missiles than 400km range missile which seems to be an overkill for this scenario. If reaction time of S500 for example is made much less with some different technology then you can intercept from longer ranges and have more time to launch more missiles that is another story.Laser is another issue. It needs to focus on the target for several seconds. Also it needs to cool down for several seconds after the shot to fire again. For example if two targets are coming at the same time you would need two lasers for each target. Also they need to wait for the cool down period to fire again. 150kw laser is still in development stage by Usa that can potentially kill cruise missiles and hardened targets. One option I think is to get 50kw lasers and improve the targeting system for a ground based station for example an airbase. 4-50kw lasers targeting the same point would have at least 150kw damage on the target. But the range would be lower and you would need another 4 50kw truck to do the same while others are cooling down. For missiles you can engage dozens of targets at the same time and no cooldown period or a few km range of lasers. But future of lasers can be different if the energy-cooldown problems are solved.