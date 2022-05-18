Hypersonic aircraft will fly from NYC to London in 90 minutes

Why a Mach 5 passenger plane is a crazy idea that might just work
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus hopes to develop a passenger airplane capable of reaching Mach 5, or 3,000 miles per hour, but is the prospect of building a hypersonic successor to Concorde merely a flight of fancy?
edition.cnn.com
Hermeus, an Atlanta-based startup whose goal is to develop hypersonic aircraft, believes so. It's already testing a new type of engine it says will eventually be capable of reaching Mach 5 (over 3,000 mph).
[...]
Hermeus hopes to get it in the air for the first test flight before the decade is out, in 2029