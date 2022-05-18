What's new

Hypersonic aircraft will fly from NYC to London in 90 minutes

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
Why a Mach 5 passenger plane is a crazy idea that might just work

Atlanta-based startup Hermeus hopes to develop a passenger airplane capable of reaching Mach 5, or 3,000 miles per hour, but is the prospect of building a hypersonic successor to Concorde merely a flight of fancy?
Hermeus, an Atlanta-based startup whose goal is to develop hypersonic aircraft, believes so. It's already testing a new type of engine it says will eventually be capable of reaching Mach 5 (over 3,000 mph).
[...]
Hermeus hopes to get it in the air for the first test flight before the decade is out, in 2029
 
Concord was shut down as the Airport windows used to get smashed due to loud noise etc

Unless they are making it electric it's not going to work
 
Zaki said:
Concord was shut down as the Airport windows used to get smashed due to loud noise etc

Unless they are making it electric it's not going to work
Won’t change the noise issue, the sonic boom doesn’t care if you are powered by jet fuel or electricity.

Which is why the Concorde never went supersonic overland.
 
Falconless said:
Won’t change the noise issue, the sonic boom doesn’t care if you are powered by jet fuel or electricity.

Which is why the Concorde never went supersonic overland.
Ok

Then they should fly like a car. Superfast after 10 minutes of departing and dead slow before 10 minutes of landing
 
Zaki said:
Concord was shut down as the Airport windows used to get smashed due to loud noise etc

Unless they are making it electric it's not going to work
Thought it was shut down because of the terrible crash?

At least, that's the main reason for its retirement that was widely reported.
 
Zaki said:
Ok

Then they should fly like a car. Superfast after 10 minutes of departing and dead slow before 10 minutes of landing
The sonic boom is an aerodynamic force, Concorde flew at Mach 0.98 and only went supersonic over the oceans/seas.

KAL-EL said:
Thought it was shut down because of the terrible crash?

At least, that's the main reason for its retirement that was widely reported.
The crash wasn’t the main factor, it was airbus ending it’s support program in the economic downturn post 9/11
 

