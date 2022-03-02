What's new

Hyper-nationalist Indian media embarrassing India globally

Joe Shearer said:
What a brutal thrashing! That little fat baboon needs to hear this, again and again and again.
They can shout on Pakistani or Muslim panelists and get away with it, but western or Chinese panelists are different.

I still remember Arnab's words " Pakistan should be punished for Pulwama attack" , which we all know now was an inside job. Bigger countries thrashing and shouting on smaller nations, but they cant even name Chinese who has taken over 1000sqkm of land.
 
Chakar The Great said:
They can shout on Pakistani or Muslim panelists and get away with it, but western or Chinese panelists are different.

I still remember Arnab's words " Pakistan should be punished for Pulwama attack" , which we all know now was an inside job. Bigger countries thrashing and shouting on smaller nations, but they cant even name Chinese who has taken over 1000sqkm of land.
I don't know, with your confidence and certainty, that Pulwama was an inside job. I do know that this creature is a blustering bully, like his friends in power at Delhi.

They can shout on Pakistani or Muslim panelists and get away with it, but western or Chinese panelists are different.
Does this sound familiar to those who are up-to-date on Indian politics and Indian media watch?
 
I saw this debate last night just before I slept. Loved the thrashing Pooswami got, but I believe the Lisbon member left after Arnab responded with his usual bruised ego, so no more fireworks happened.

Arnab is a disgrace to journalism. He has single handedly, since 2010 brought about the downfall of English language channels in India. Hindi had already gone to the dogs, and we were clutching to English channels for some sense, but he didn't let us. I normally don't hate anyone, but make an exception for this creature. He embarrasses India, murders his profession, humiliates guests and influences others to behave like him. A dead decomposing rat stinks less than this piece of shit. A million cowardly men with inflated egos and small d*cks must have died and got re-incarnated as Arnab.
 

