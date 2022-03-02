Hyper-nationalist Indian media embarrassing India globally

I saw this debate last night just before I slept. Loved the thrashing Pooswami got, but I believe the Lisbon member left after Arnab responded with his usual bruised ego, so no more fireworks happened.



Arnab is a disgrace to journalism. He has single handedly, since 2010 brought about the downfall of English language channels in India. Hindi had already gone to the dogs, and we were clutching to English channels for some sense, but he didn't let us. I normally don't hate anyone, but make an exception for this creature. He embarrasses India, murders his profession, humiliates guests and influences others to behave like him. A dead decomposing rat stinks less than this piece of shit. A million cowardly men with inflated egos and small d*cks must have died and got re-incarnated as Arnab.