Hydropower projects are wreaking havoc in the Himalayas

OP`s Opinion:

This is an opinion article about the dams Indian govt. has been pursuing in Himalayas through different pretexts but primarily as a war against Pakistan by blocking the water. However, this Indian policy is proving to be more of a suicide than a threat to Pakistan as it has detrimental effects on the environment, leading to floods and other disasters. Nonetheless, Indian govt. is adamant and ready to kill its own people with hopes of causing damage to Pakistan.

19 Mar 2021

Prakash Kashwan







Neelima Vallangi

Neelima Vallangi is a freelance writer and photographer from India with an interest in nature and mountain stories. Associate Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Research Program on Economic and Social Rights, Human Rights Institute, University of Connecticut, StorrsNeelima Vallangi is a freelance writer and photographer from India with an interest in nature and mountain stories.

The deadly February 7 flash flood in Uttarakhand should not be blamed on ‘nature’s fury’ alone.





An aerial view of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project two days after it was damaged by a flash flood, in Uttarakhand, India, Feb 9, 2021 [AP Photo]

