Hydro electric potential of Pakistan

Over view
k1qpoj.jpg
 
1. Akhori
hydro-potential-in-pakistan-wapda-2008-25-638.jpg


basically akhori dam links a small diversion channel from tarbela dam around haripur, its more a water reservoir than electricity producing dam, can be built quick due to its location but will be costly due to land value
will not prolong Tarbela dam life and will not add power generation to already existing plants as it is down stream. will have a long life due to silt free water
kala-bagh-dam-presentation-by-wapda-47-638.jpg
 
What is the most recent current figure for how much of Pakistan's electricity generation is from hydropower?

Are there any official projections/white papers for this over next 5 - 10 years?
 
2. Bhasha dam(its future, i dont expect any party building this dam in next 5-10 years)
j64x3p.jpg

15d040w.png

diamir3.JPG


clearly shows that dams are much cheaper to build if you dont sc** up during planning and financing
bhasha dam would have cost not more than 6-7 billion dollars if funded slowly via PSDP in last 10 years
(remember more amount was put in steel mills alone in last 10 years from PSDP and loans, nearly 1 billion dollars during PML N tenure, so its not one party related problem but problem of Pakistan *** a hole)

3. Munda dam
166hxl5.jpg


was one of the early harvest project during PPPP era and first contract was given which than went into court, but afterwards govt simply dropped the project
its important because its on an untap river and will help flood mitigation

prime reason for munda dam going into back log was actually political rather than resources, European union was ready to finance part of the project but federal govt refused claiming it doesnt has money for other half(costs less than Islamabad metro)

i will post further projects later
first i will post dams rather than hydro electric plants,
as hydro electric plants cost the same as coal its just cleaner under govt new initiative of massive 17 return policy with transfer in 25-30 years
 
ziaulislam said:
European union was ready to finance part of the project but federal govt refused claiming it doesnt has money for other half(costs less than Islamabad metro)
Could have got a Chinese loan if that was the real reason. Something obviously going on behind scenes as usual.
 
Nilgiri said:
Could have got a Chinese loan if that was the real reason. Something obviously going on behind scenes as usual.
as i said we have two party system for last 20 years
PMLN
PPPP+allies

this was high on list PPPP+allies(ANP/MQM?) given northern areas benefit and flood solution in KPK but not for PML N, there vote bank doesnt lay there

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/74369-munda-dam-faces-bottlenecks

project was undertaken in 2008 as soon as PPPP govt took power, was suppose to be have a design completed by 2014 but as soon as shift in govt PC II was put on back boner for during the design phase

Nilgiri said:
What is the most recent current figure for how much of Pakistan's electricity generation is from hydropower?

Are there any official projections/white papers for this over next 5 - 10 years?
Click to expand...
basically many small to medium size hydro power projects going on namely
1. tarbela extension
simply adding turbines to tunnel 4&5 constructed back in 1970s will add massive 3000MW during summer, project is 100% financed by world bank, total out put would near 6500MW after this project, should be completed in 3-4 years
2. Dasu dam
fianaced 30% by world bank with grantees of 1+billion dollars which Pakistan opted and got financing from foreign banks plus 1.2 billion dollars from local banks, will be build in 2 phases first 2200mw, second 2000mw total of 4300mw. should be completed in 5-7 years
3. others
private sector is building dams with total capacity of around 6000mw by 2025, projects around 1500mw under construction
4. currently another 1200mw of hydro projects in final stages of construction this includes the Nelum jehlum project of 900mw
 
ziaulislam said:
1. Akhori
hydro-potential-in-pakistan-wapda-2008-25-638.jpg


basically akhori dam links a small diversion channel from tarbela dam around haripur, its more a water reservoir than electricity producing dam, can be built quick due to its location but will be costly due to land value
will not prolong Tarbela dam life and will not add power generation to already existing plants as it is down stream. will have a long life due to silt free water
kala-bagh-dam-presentation-by-wapda-47-638.jpg
Isn't Akhori dam supposed to be alternative of Kalabagh dam in terms of water storage? Since its in punjab and water storage, pretty sure PPP and maybe even KPK will be against it.
 
save_ghenda said:
Isn't Akhori dam supposed to be alternative of Kalabagh dam in terms of water storage? Since its in punjab and water storage, pretty sure PPP and maybe even KPK will be against it.
there is no alternative to kalabagh(which will save water from both kabul and sindh
akhori is a separate project
a close alternative will be munda+akhori= swat+sindh(swat is tributy of kabul)
 
We don't need any dam , we need dams with water storage capacity , for that we have few very good God Gifted sites , I will mention some and provide link .
1, Diamer-Bhasha Dam , After completion will be the biggest Dam of Pakistan . Look at how much water it can store .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diamer-Bhasha_Dam
2,Shyok Dam , One more great Dam site , Best for water and good for electricity , just check how much water it can store , defiantly it will in top 5 Big dams of Pakistan after completion.
http://www.wapda.gov.pk/index.php/projects/hydro-power/future/shyok-dam-multipurpose-project
3, Kalabagh Dam, yes again Kalabagh dam , easy to build and will be ready in 5 to 7 years max, and store great amount of water , actually last best and great Dam site for all the rivers water include.
This dam will provide water meanly to Sindh in most needed days. Literally kill water shortage in Sindh.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalabagh_Dam
4, Akhori Dam , controversial , need more study and work , but if its possible to build then build , does not matter we will lose money , no profit from this dam ,but this dam will store hell lot of water to. Just check out the details , PML(Q) is in very much favour of this Dam , Pervaz Ellahi project. Remember we need water , no fkin profit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akhori_Dam
https://www.dawn.com/news/279574
https://www.dawn.com/news/1241037
5, Mohmand Dam , decent dam water storage , easy to build.
https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/118351-Mohmand-Dam-to-be-completed-in-2017
6 , Kurram Tangi Dam , Again decent water storage capacity , and not expensive to.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurram_Tangi_Dam
We need more study on our river systems , If I missed any big all purpose many water storage dam please add , Please we have to we need to add more water storage Dams or we will die because of water.
 
Lots of Hydro potential. Wish we had more rivers we could dam. Although Thank Allah for the mighty Indus, the lifeblood of Pakistan.
 
if the government want to produce more electricity at lower costs it should construct Bunji dam with a production capacity of 7100 MW and it more cheaper and could build the dasu dam with a cost of US$ 6838 million
 
bananarepublic said:
if the government want to produce more electricity at lower costs it should construct Bunji dam with a production capacity of 7100 MW and it more cheaper and could build the dasu dam with a cost of US$ 6838 million
you have to look at multiple things including
1. cost of distribution lines to load centers as well
2. what matters is total number of units produced over a year rather than total capacity
bunji total units produced will be 24000 G units not much more than dasu 21000 G units
3. Bunji cost little as there will be no need for land acquisition, it will not effect any one and no need for rebuilding KKH, but WB will not fund it due to its location
4.govt will only build dams with foreign funding from WB or private investment, they dont want spend any thing from PSDP
 
Nilgiri said:
What is the most recent current figure for how much of Pakistan's electricity generation is from hydropower?

Are there any official projections/white papers for this over next 5 - 10 years?
You may have to look for power purchase documents to search the right answer as the generation varies greatly throughout the year. Total Nameplate capacity of WAPDA(Water and Power Development Authority) is 7115.30 MW and total Nameplate capacity of Power Generation in Pakistan is 22202.35 MW as of June, 2016. So during the peak generation days the share from hydroelectricity would be around 30-35%.
 
ssethii said:
You may have to look for power purchase documents to search the right answer as the generation varies greatly throughout the year. Total Nameplate capacity of WAPDA(Water and Power Development Authority) is 7115.30 MW and total Nameplate capacity of Power Generation in Pakistan is 22202.35 MW as of June, 2016. So during the peak generation days the share from hydroelectricity would be around 30-35%
What is the current peak consumption of electricity in Pakistan? Last time I checked, a couple of years back , it was 18000 MW.
 

