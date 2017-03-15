Hydro electric potential of Pakistan

1, Diamer-Bhasha Dam

3, Kalabagh Dam

4, Akhori Dam

5, Mohmand Dam

6 , Kurram Tangi Dam

We don't need any dam , we need dams with water storage capacity , for that we have few very good God Gifted sites , I will mention some and provide link ., After completion will be the biggest Dam of Pakistan . Look at how much water it can store ., One more great Dam site , Best for water and good for electricity , just check how much water it can store , defiantly it will in top 5 Big dams of Pakistan after completion., yes again Kalabagh dam , easy to build and will be ready in 5 to 7 years max, and store great amount of water , actually last best and great Dam site for all the rivers water include.This dam will provide water meanly to Sindh in most needed days. Literally kill water shortage in Sindh., controversial , need more study and work , but if its possible to build then build , does not matter we will lose money , no profit from this dam ,but this dam will store hell lot of water to. Just check out the details , PML(Q) is in very much favour of this Dam , Pervaz Ellahi project. Remember we need water , no fkin profit., decent dam water storage , easy to build., Again decent water storage capacity , and not expensive to.