Hydro electric potential of Pakistan

European union was ready to finance part of the project but federal govt refused claiming it doesnt has money for other half(costs less than Islamabad metro)
as i said we have two party system for last 20 yearsCould have got a Chinese loan if that was the real reason. Something obviously going on behind scenes as usual.
basically many small to medium size hydro power projects going on namelyWhat is the most recent current figure for how much of Pakistan's electricity generation is from hydropower?
Are there any official projections/white papers for this over next 5 - 10 years?
1. Akhori
basically akhori dam links a small diversion channel from tarbela dam around haripur, its more a water reservoir than electricity producing dam, can be built quick due to its location but will be costly due to land value
will not prolong Tarbela dam life and will not add power generation to already existing plants as it is down stream. will have a long life due to silt free water
there is no alternative to kalabagh(which will save water from both kabul and sindhIsn't Akhori dam supposed to be alternative of Kalabagh dam in terms of water storage? Since its in punjab and water storage, pretty sure PPP and maybe even KPK will be against it.
you can dam all current rivers, problem is govt doesnt want to.Lots of Hydro potential. Wish we had more rivers we could dam. Although Thank Allah for the mighty Indus, the lifeblood of Pakistan.
you have to look at multiple things includingif the government want to produce more electricity at lower costs it should construct Bunji dam with a production capacity of 7100 MW and it more cheaper and could build the dasu dam with a cost of US$ 6838 million
You may have to look for power purchase documents to search the right answer as the generation varies greatly throughout the year. Total Nameplate capacity of WAPDA(Water and Power Development Authority) is 7115.30 MW and total Nameplate capacity of Power Generation in Pakistan is 22202.35 MW as of June, 2016. So during the peak generation days the share from hydroelectricity would be around 30-35%.What is the most recent current figure for how much of Pakistan's electricity generation is from hydropower?
Are there any official projections/white papers for this over next 5 - 10 years?
