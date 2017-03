No I am being serious bro.



There are 200 million of us. It is not a small number.



This number harnessed properly can do wonders for our country.



Unfortunately up until now we have only had slimy Hindu politicians playing with us for our vote. And equally slimy Muslim so called leaders ensuring their pre-eminence by harnessing our vote for the Hindu.



Owaisi saab is a man most educated Indian Muslims look up to. The challenge is in getting the uneducated ones (the majority) behind us.



Cheers.

