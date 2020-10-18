What's new

Hyderabad: Infrastructure collapses amid heavy rains

Hyderabad one of the richest states that independent India inherited has been constantly neglected over the past 72 years, as it is Muslim majority state. The loot and plunder has resulted in complete collapse of city's infrastructure.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317676667968565249

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317669047882764288

Dramatic visuals from the city’s flooded streets made their way on to social media. In one of the videos shared on Twitter, an auto-rickshaw was seen being swept away as locals tried to stop the vehicles from being washed away. In another video, a man can be seen swimming in the rainwater after traffic came to a standstill.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1316269437763297281

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1317581205261357056


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1316761407904333831


Complete blackout about these flooding on Hindi media as Muslim lives don't matter in India any more.
 
