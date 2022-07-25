What's new

Hyderabad: 15-yr-old raped in Vanasthalipuram

Screenshot_20220725_133119.jpg


HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Vanasthalipuram on Friday. Both the accused and victim knew each other. The accused committed the offence in the absence of her parents. Police registered a criminal case. TNN

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme court directives on cases related to sexual assault)

www.google.co.jp

15-yr-old Raped In Vanasthalipuram | Hyderabad News - Times of India

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Vanasthalipuram on Friday. Both the accused and victim knew each other. The accused
