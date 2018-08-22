/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Hybrid wheat successfully harvested in Pakistan: Global Times

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by Dubious, Aug 22, 2018 at 3:52 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:52 PM #1
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    26,918
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,173 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hybrid wheat successfully harvested in Pakistan: Global Times
    36 MINS AGO BY

    In different areas across the country, hybrid wheat from China has been successfully grown and is likely to be introduced in other Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries as well. China’s biggest agricultural inputs company, Sinochem Group Agriculture Division’s Song Weibo told the Global Times on Tuesday that the company’s hybrid wheat has been harvested

    The post Hybrid wheat successfully harvested in Pakistan: Global Times appeared first on Profit by Pakistan Today.

    https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/20...cessfully-harvested-in-pakistan-global-times/
     
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:55 PM #2
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    26,918
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,173 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hybrid wheat successfully harvested in Pakistan: Global Times
    By
    Monitoring Report
    -
    August 21, 2018

    [​IMG]
    In different areas across the country, hybrid wheat from China has been successfully grown and is likely to be introduced in other Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries as well.

    China’s biggest agricultural inputs company, Sinochem Group Agriculture Division’s Song Weibo told the Global Times on Tuesday that the company’s hybrid wheat has been harvested on a large scale in Pakistan using the two-line hybrid technique.

    According to Song, the company is also looking to promote hybrid wheat in North America and Europe.

    Citing data from the University of Agriculture in Peshawar, an expert from the Beijing Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences (BAAFS) said that Pakistan has increased wheat production in the north by 50.1 per cent in the last two years.

    According to data from Pakistan-based Guard Agricultural Research and Services Company shows that during the same period, wheat production in the country’s middle regions has increased by 45 per cent.

    Analysts hailed the project as an example of China’s commitment to transfer advanced technologies and promote regional development in the framework of the BRI

    China is promoting domestically developed hybrid wheat for commercial purposes. The two-line hybrid technique is often used in hybrid rice and wheat and can increase wheat production by 20 per cent.

    Hybrid wheat, which was developed by BAAFS’ Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat in 1992 has been proven to outperform standard wheat in terms of yield, water usage and resistance to disease.

    Song said Sinochem has sent many experts to Pakistan to teach local farmers how to plant the wheat. “Around 150 experts have been sent to Pakistan, where they visited over 20 cities,” Song said.

    University of Agriculture Peshawar’s professor Muhammad Arif said that no one has achieved China’s level of success in hybrid wheat, although the world has been studying hybrid it.

    With the help from Chinese experts, the technique could yield around 6,000 kg’s per hectare, twice that of local wheat production, Arif said, adding it could free up land for other agriculture products.

    Shanghai Institute for the International Studies Center for Asia-Pacific Studies Director, Zhao Gancheng said the project could help Pakistan ensure food security and also promote China-Pakistan ties.

    https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...cessfully-harvested-in-pakistan-global-times/
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:57 PM #3
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,641
    Joined:
    May 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 8,080 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Is this GMO?
     
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:58 PM #4
    ScreamLikeMe

    ScreamLikeMe FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    84
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 27 / -0
    Country:
    Ireland
    Location:
    Romania
    You guys are doomed. The hybrid wheat is good in quantity but you can't use the seed to sow and produce again. The indigenous wheat of Pakistan was of best quality. I am a student of geography so I have read about vegitation and agricultural practices.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:01 PM #5
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,019
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,698 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    This is crap...our own what is the best..
     
  6. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:15 PM #6
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    9,978
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,067 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Non of it is 'our own'. Since the British arrived in 1849 almost everything has been introduced from abroad. To begin with we had the British begin the irrigation projects which transformed large parts of Indus Basin into green fields when it had mostly been semi-arid desert. Then places like Faisalabad Agriculture Institute began work on new seed cultivars which of course increased production of crops. The process was not static. After independence revolution in agriculture continued, By 1960s Americans had taken the lead and in Ayub's time Pakistan went through the 'green revolution' when new hybrids were introduced under US programmes. And today that continous process to improve and keep abreast of the latest technology continues. Only now it is the Chinese taking the lead.

    If we want 'our own' we would need to go back to the time of Ranjit Singh and the Sikh Empire. And if we did Pakistan would starve.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:18 PM #7
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,019
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,698 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    You couldn't be more wrong than this... British did not bring wheat with them rather they came after it as India was known as the granary of the world.
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 4:27 PM
  8. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:29 PM #8
    Game.Invade

    Game.Invade FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    667
    Joined:
    Oct 9, 2014
    Ratings:
    +9 / 1,513 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Malaysia
    You don't have research, you're growing wheat varieties from the 90s with a very low yield/hectre. Imran Khan stressed on this particularly in his speech. We do have the facilities for agricultural research but not the skilled labor to do that. What do you know of Pakistani wheat? It's a very good initiative. You should also know that agricultural barons in Pakistan have been growing imported varieties of wheat, rice, cotton and sugarcane over the years.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 4, Guests: 5)
  1. Mrc ,
  2. Zibago ,
  3. HusseiNo