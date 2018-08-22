Hybrid wheat successfully harvested in Pakistan: Global Times

Non of it is 'our own'. Since the British arrived in 1849 almost everything has been introduced from abroad. To begin with we had the British begin the irrigation projects which transformed large parts of Indus Basin into green fields when it had mostly been semi-arid desert. Then places like Faisalabad Agriculture Institute began work on new seed cultivars which of course increased production of crops. The process was not static. After independence revolution in agriculture continued, By 1960s Americans had taken the lead and in Ayub's time Pakistan went through the 'green revolution' when new hybrids were introduced under US programmes. And today that continous process to improve and keep abreast of the latest technology continues. Only now it is the Chinese taking the lead.



If we want 'our own' we would need to go back to the time of Ranjit Singh and the Sikh Empire. And if we did Pakistan would starve.

Click to expand...