Hybrid wheat expected to revolutionise agri sector | The Express Tribune Variety needs 90% less seed sowing, gives 20% higher yield

“We have submitted our hybrid wheat varieties to Pakistan’s government for approval,” said Guard Group CEO Malik Ali.“Once we gain approval, we will start production of hybrid wheat in Pakistan in collaboration with Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences (BAAFS),” CEO of the agricultural giant said.Till now, five research stations have been established and field work has been carried out on high-yielding varieties that are tolerant to heat, drought and salinity.On hybrid agricultural varieties, the Guard Group has a successful model of its own to follow. The company is the largest producer of hybrid rice in Pakistan.Since 2002, it has been working together with Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Company, a Chinese seed group named after the renowned pioneer researcher in hybrid rice Yuan Longping, for research, production and commercialisation of hybrid rice in Pakistan.Now, the hybrid rice seeds have reached the international market.He hoped to apply the experience of hybrid rice to hybrid wheat. “Hopefully in next two years, we will bring about a revolution in wheat crop.”Wheat is a staple food that has an important bearing on national food security. According to a report of China Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Platform (CPAIC), in 2020, the BAAFS-Guard experimental wheat base in Pakistan was greeted with a bumper harvest.“We choose to cooperate with China because it is a leading country in the world in terms of agricultural production and technology,” Ali said.“Besides, the second phase of CPEC with agriculture sector as one of its focuses will provide more opportunities in joint research and bilateral trade of agri products.”The article originally appeared on the China Economic Net