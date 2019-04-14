Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Technology & Science
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Hybrid warfare Part-2 : The Gerasimov Doctrine | US election and France as an example
Thread starter
LahoreSay
Start date
36 minutes ago
LahoreSay
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Sep 30, 2020
21
0
19
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
Champion_Usmani
Apr 14, 2019
2
3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Jun 26, 2019
Kaleem.61
Covid Expose America as a failed state
Yankee-stani
Jun 2, 2020
Replies
10
Views
766
Jun 4, 2020
Menthol
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Clutch
Jan 20, 2019
Replies
8
Views
616
Jan 21, 2019
nahtanbob
N
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
scope
May 9, 2019
Replies
1
Views
510
May 9, 2019
Get Ya Wig Split
Ben Shapiro and the Myth of the Judeo-Christian West
Yankee-stani
Nov 25, 2019
Replies
2
Views
493
Nov 25, 2019
Hamartia Antidote
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Shenyang J-15 aircraft carrier-based aircraft
Latest: LKJ86
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned.
Latest: HostileInsurgent
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
D
From pk-15 , JF-17 Thunder and Al Khalid to fifth generation stealth fighter jet project Azm
Latest: donkeykong
A moment ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
The time of political change is coming in Bangladesh
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Indian hand in Karachi
Latest: Imran Khan
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
D
From pk-15 , JF-17 Thunder and Al Khalid to fifth generation stealth fighter jet project Azm
Latest: donkeykong
A moment ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
PAF Patches
Latest: Trailer23
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircrafts.
Latest: Issam
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Seven bandits killed in Katcha area police operation
Latest: Sifar zero
33 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Security forces recover cache of explosive material
Latest: Morpheus
39 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
The Indian hand in Karachi
Latest: Imran Khan
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Featured
Pakistan’s Current Account Records First Quarterly Surplus in Over 5 Years: SBP
Latest: Rafael
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistanis poke fun at Indian media's 'civil war' hyperbole, ministers ask Twitter to take action
Latest: N.Siddiqui
25 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Nawaz accuses security establishment of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power
Latest: Jungibaaz
25 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Steel Manufacturing Sector Evaded Tax Worth Rs. 817 Million: Report
Latest: Morpheus
32 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
OTOKAR completes firing tests for armored combat vehicle Tulpar
Latest: Zarvan
6 minutes ago
Land Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: PanzerKiel
13 minutes ago
Air Warfare
US Approves $1.8 Billion Artillery Rocket, Land-Attack Missile Sales to Taiwan
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 10:34 AM
Land Warfare
Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group has assembled for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era of operations
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 7:15 AM
Naval Warfare
NATO defense spending by country
Latest: Ziggy1977
Today at 6:31 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Shenyang J-15 aircraft carrier-based aircraft
Latest: LKJ86
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned.
Latest: HostileInsurgent
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
The time of political change is coming in Bangladesh
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bring drivers under dope test: PM
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing, body returned 4 days later
Latest: peagle
7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Technology & Science
Menu
Log in
Register
Top