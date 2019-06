Out of curiosity, I google searched Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) using the simple keywords, the acronym of the movement, PTM. To my shock, the initials search results showed the misery and sufferings of a distinctive ethnic group, Pashtuns in Pakistan. I was spellbound to see how the initial results portrayed the state of Pakistan and its Army as murderers and oppressors, a country where Pashtuns are treated as third-grade citizens, a country where Army is solely linked to conducting oppression.



Gone are the days when enemies attacked their respective target while utilizing the kinetic means of warfare. This is the contemporary realm of the sub-conventional warfare where enemies now target using the means of hybrid war like ethno-fascists groups and dissemination of plethora of forged propaganda / distorted narratives in accordance with the agenda.



In case of Pakistan, the sub-nationalist movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is a clear manifestation of the 5TH Generation warfare that has been imposed on Pakistan by enemies of Pakistan, who from the past have been hell-bent to disrupt the peace by dividing the country on ethnic means.



A number of dubious media and political stalwarts such as Mehmood Achakzai, Hussain Haqqani, Marvi Sarmad and Asfandyar Ali etc, have expressed their open support to PTM and are doing everything to disseminate the anti-Pakistan propaganda. The undue media coverage and media hype by International media on the tailored movement PTM while ignoring the perpetual human carnage in Yemen, Syria, Sudan and other African countries make it evident that the party is working on the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan.

