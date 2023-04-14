Hwasong 18: North Korea’s Solid Fuel ICBM

The North Koreans have done it. They have made a solid fueled icbm, in the same class as the Topol. Probably can cover all of the CONUS. This along with their 250 kt weapons, leaves them with only MIRV technology and decoy technology between them and a first string force.Their extensive tunnel networks will mean this will be hard to detect.Said to have reach an altitude of less than 3000 Km in this test and a range of 1000 Km in a lofted trajectory; that could be test most similar to the Hwasong 14 test, giving a range of close to approx. 10,000km.Now this missile was said to not have reached its maximum range because the north was said to be testing systems, so it might be able to fly much farther in its full configuration. This missile is basically in the class as the Topol series of Russian Missiles.North Korea also has a unit in place to specifically operate the Solid Fueled ICBMs