What's new

Hwasong-17/KN-28 ICBM launch?

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,755
20
7,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
North Korea probably just tested its newest ICBM, the Hwasong 17/KN-28. It’s larger then it’s last most recent successful ICBM test of the Hwasong-15 a few years ago.

The Hwasong-17 probably is larger so it can accommodate 3-4 MIRVs and many Decoys. Considering the yield of the H-bomb test was approx. 250-300 kilotons (a few hundred kilotons per the Arms control Wonk podcast; at seismic scale of 6.06 in rock poor propagation inside a deep cavern), this new missile is probably just as capable as a missile of the major powers, except that it is liquid fueled. The size of the missile also limits its ability to hide and the time (hours) it takes to fuel on the grounds makes it a sitting duck to be knocked out before it can launch. If the North Koreans get a Solid Fueled ICBM with the capabilities of the Hwasong-17 it will be much harder to detect and defeat. Thankfully they are still dependent on using a liquid fueled system.

www.google.com

North Korea fires first suspected ICBM since 2017

North Korea has fired what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in more than four years as Western leaders gather in Brussels for a security summit.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Abid123
North Korea’s ‘Guam Killer’: Why America Hates the Hwasong-12 Ballistic Missile
Replies
1
Views
322
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
beijingwalker
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing
2 3
Replies
41
Views
778
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
DJ_Viper
North Korea Now Has Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Hwasong-8 Potentially a Game Changer
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
3K
yugocrosrb95
yugocrosrb95
Abid123
Guaranteeing Peace in East Asia; How North Korea’s First Nuclear Armed ICBM Hwasong-14 Took America’s Military Option Off the Table
Replies
2
Views
533
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
US asks UN to meet on North Korea missile that can reach US
Replies
1
Views
214
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom