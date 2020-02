Huzb ul Ahrar Confirm Death of 15 of its Terrorists in Afghanistan including 6 Top Commanders

Some members are hoping that its SSG or black ops teams doing this hunting. Sorry to disappoint you but that's not how things work. There are no "James Bond 007" type agents on a GHQ payroll doing these killing sprees.



There are inherent fault lines in any armed terrorist groups due to money, power or control issues. ISI just exploits these fault lines and gets what it wants. Most of the time it's their own people doing it, The very guy having lunch with you today will fill your chest with lead if given the right incentive. That's exactly what ISI is doing creating and exploiting fault line to its advantage.



As the old saying goes "Lohay ko Loha hi kat ta hay". Best of luck to markhoors. Happy hunting

