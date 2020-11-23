What's new

hutis in saudia arabia

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
820
0
2,048
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The Houthis need all the help they can. Imagine fighting against a 100 billion$ army supported by the entire West and still standing tall. How embarassing it must be for the British installed house in Riyadh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom