Hussain Nadim: Fellow ToftH, Technology, Government, Silicon Valley, IPRI and Reforms
00:00 Introduction
00:48 The journey: IPRI to AI
02:06 State challenges
05:17 Radical changes
09:58 Broken human spirit
16:24 The collapsed state
22:46 Political system
25:20 National interest
26:49 Crisis in Pakistan vs. Bangladesh
31:26 Resolving issues
35:18 Upcoming elections
38:23 After effects of elections
40:27 Reforms in IPRI
46:46 21st-century Pakistan
51:17 Technologies of the world
52:42 Our concept of technology
53:15 Sentient machines
55:14 Future of Politics
56:16 Blockchain & AI
56:59 The Future
58:20 AI government
01:02:01 Vision of the future
01:03:40 Tech revolution
