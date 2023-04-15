What's new

Hussain Nadim: Fellow ToftH, Technology, Government, Silicon Valley, IPRI and Reforms

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,778
3
5,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Hussain Nadim: Fellow ToftH, Technology, Government, Silicon Valley, IPRI and Reforms



00:00 Introduction
00:48 The journey: IPRI to AI
02:06 State challenges
05:17 Radical changes
09:58 Broken human spirit
16:24 The collapsed state
22:46 Political system
25:20 National interest
26:49 Crisis in Pakistan vs. Bangladesh
31:26 Resolving issues
35:18 Upcoming elections
38:23 After effects of elections
40:27 Reforms in IPRI
46:46 21st-century Pakistan
51:17 Technologies of the world
52:42 Our concept of technology
53:15 Sentient machines
55:14 Future of Politics
56:16 Blockchain & AI
56:59 The Future
58:20 AI government
01:02:01 Vision of the future
01:03:40 Tech revolution
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,202
6
9,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Already..
so interesting he is talking about lifting human spirit.. I mean, respect and safety are required to make someone believe in himself.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,778
3
5,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
Already..
so interesting he is talking about lifting human spirit.. I mean, respect and safety are required to make someone believe in himself.
Click to expand...
A country can survive severe poverty but what if the citizens of this country lose their spirit then it's probably game over for this country.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
7,202
6
9,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
A country can survive severe poverty but what if the citizens of this country lose their spirit then it's probably game over for this country.
Click to expand...
i think its his new idea/belief. Perhaps, working with silicon alley people.. He spent quite a time on it.
Here in the West, they emphasize a lot on equal opportunities, emotional needs, diversity, etc.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,778
3
5,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
i think its his new idea/belief. Perhaps, working with silicon alley people.. He spent quite a time on it.
Here in the West, they emphasize a lot on equal opportunities, emotional needs, diversity, etc.
Click to expand...
If you watch from 19:00 onwards, the Quranic examples that he gave were also thought-provoking. The collapse of states is frequently mentioned in the Quran and in great detail. Among all the nations mentioned in the Quran, not a single one of them got destroyed due to poverty but what all of these destroyed states had in common was injustice.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Silicon Valley – My Experiences | Faruq Ahmad
2
Replies
24
Views
889
epebble
E
_NOBODY_
Usman Asif: CEO Devsinc, FAST, 1500+ Employees, Startups and Programming
2
Replies
29
Views
882
Steppe Wolff
S
_NOBODY_
Suleman Sharif: Business, Money Laundering, Politics, Economy, and Elections
2
Replies
22
Views
798
Asimzranger
Asimzranger
_NOBODY_
Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi: Economy, Podcast, Inflation and Leaving Pakistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
Ssan
S
_NOBODY_
Javed Hassan: Economy, Inflation, IMF, Debt and Restructuring
Replies
14
Views
492
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom