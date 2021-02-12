What's new

Hussain Haqqani: The Gaddar of Pakistan

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
267
0
245
Country
United States
Location
United States
2011 was a mad funny year.

Who ever let him be the ambassador? When the bin laden fiasco was going on, it was hillarious seeing him on CNN wobbling.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,001
-2
7,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Clutch said:
Click to expand...
I want this Ibn al Kalb's head on a platter. Take him out send in a squad.

Novichok chai pilao is kameene bhen k *** ko is ki jaan ko sukoon nai ata.

Apne sath is ne Pakistani and Indian bhaiyyon ko bhi milaya hua hai. Aksar iska Chicago me topi drama conferences hoti hain.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom