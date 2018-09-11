Hussain Haqqani bought a house in Washington DC for 1.07 million USD in 2012

Hussain Haqqani and his wife Farah Naz Isphani bought a house in Washington DC for 1.07 million USD , they made 320,000 down payment and got financing of 720,000 from Weichert Financial Services. The mortgage monthly payment for this plus any taxes and insurance comes above 6000+ USD per monthHaqqani should disclose his sources of income for the initial down payment of 320,000 and also has he declared his property in Pakistan ?His address in Washington DC is the following5625 Western Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20015