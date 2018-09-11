Hussain Haqqani bought a house in Washington DC for 1.07 million USD in 2012

What's new

Hussain Haqqani and his wife Farah Naz Isphani bought a house in Washington DC for 1.07 million USD , they made 320,000 down payment and got financing of 720,000 from Weichert Financial Services. The mortgage monthly payment for this plus any taxes and insurance comes above 6000+ USD per month
Haqqani should disclose his sources of income for the initial down payment of 320,000 and also has he declared his property in Pakistan ?

His address in Washington DC is the following

5625 Western Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20015

