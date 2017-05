Hurriyat exposed by India today











This is Naeem Khan's confession.

He is the provincial leader of Hurriyat-Geelani.







By his own confession, they need chaos, so they burn schools, banks, govt buildings, not even the hospitals are spared.







"Qayamat khadi Karne ke kiye you have to do certain things" he says.







MLAs are beaten up, their houses stone pelted to mount pressure on them.







35 schools have been burnt so far.(May he rot in hell for doing this to the innocent children of the valley). Funds are received from agents in OLD Delhi. The funds are flowing in from Middle East(Dubai and KSA were named). "Well wishers forward the money after taking their commission". No direct transactions happen in Kashmir.Funds from our "neighbour" is received through other channels located in different states of India. Currencies are not routed through border. Most of the transactions happen in Delhi(BALLIMARAN and CHANDANI CHOWK).