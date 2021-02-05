Hunkt Canticie Is An Unashamed Chinese Range Rover Copycat, JLR Won’t Be Happy

What you’re looking at is not a new Range Rover variant but instead, a Chinese knockoff of the British SUV that’s bound to ruffle some feathers.
Dubbed the Hunkt Canticie, it has been sold in China since April 2020. Its design has been heavily inspired by the Range Rover and this particular example, recently pictured with dealer plates, has even been adorned with genuine Range Rover, Land Rover, Sport, and Autobiography badges across the exterior (though, obviously, that was done post purchase, not by the manufacturer).
Viewed from the front, the Canticie does bear some obvious similarities to a genuine Range Rover and includes a set of slim headlights that neatly converge into the prominent grille. The Range Rover-inspired design is perhaps most prominent when looking at the SUV at the front three-quarter angle as the shape of the hood, wheel arches, windshield, and pillars all closely mimic one of Land Rover’s most recognizable models.
The rear of the Canticie is a tad more unique than the front and includes sharp LED taillights and a prominent brushed chrome accent.
The interior is quite different than the British SUV’s, though. Arguably the most intriguing feature is the three-spoke steering wheel sporting a curved and flowing lower spoke. It also has a fully digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment system.
According to Car News China, the Canticie is powered exclusively by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 218 hp and 272 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It takes 9.19 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) and has a top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h).
