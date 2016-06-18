What's new

Hungry for the Future? Meet the Moley Robotic Kitchen

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,871
24
17,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
http://blog.theapollobox.com/2016/05/29/moley-robotic-kitchen/


After a long day’s work, most of us can’t stir up enough inspiration or energy to cook up a healthy meal. Thanks to the UK-based Moley robotic kitchen, dreams of having a delicious meal ready to enjoy when you get home is about to become a reality.



“My goal is to make people’s lives better, healthier, and happier.” Moley founder and CEO Mark Oleynick

The Award Winning Design
The Moley teamed enlisted the help of Tim Anderson, the 2011 winner of BBC’s MasterChef to create the prototype.

To create the prototype, the team recorded the chef in 3D, then transferred the instructions to the robotic chef. Anderson decided that crab bisque, one of the most challenging dishes for human chefs to master would be a great starting point.

The robotic chef now replicates the exact movements needed to create a delicious crab bisque, from selecting the right heat settings on the stovetop to adding ingredients in the right order. Its movements are incredibly precise and methodical.





How does the Robotic Kitchen Works
The company plans to build a digital repertoire of 2,000 delicious recipes. At home, users can select recipes from around the globe, using a built-in touchscreen operating unit.

What if you’re stuck in traffic and want dinner ready when you get home? Users can access recipes in the same way they choose music, from an iTunes-like library on a smartphone app.





Key Features
The robotic chef:

  • Mimics human hands with the use of 129 individual sensors, two dozen joints and twenty motors.
  • Stirs, pours, uses a blender and kitchen utensils, set stove temperatures, turns the stove on and off and cleans up the dishes.
The concept kitchen:

  • Includes a workstation, stovetop, oven, sink and dishwasher.






Price and Timeline
Moley is set to start selling the Robotic chef in 2018, at an estimated cost of £10,000 (about $15,000). Investors can contact the group directly on the Moley Robotics website. The team recently announced that they will launch a crowdfunding campaign for UK and EU-based investors on Seedrs.com. To stay updated about the product, sign up with Moley Robotics here or subscribe to Apollo Box Blog Newsletter below.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

I really have to smile at the first video.



 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
22,761
16
20,180
Country
India
Location
India
@Hamartia Antidote, the very first comment on this vid about how the robot cooks a Spanish paella :
Briksák 8 months ago

OMG sorry but So this is totally stupid, when I have to cut everything for the robot and then he just puts a pan on the stove, pours oil, pours what I cut and stirs it 😂😂
Click to expand...
The person demonstrating cuts onion, tomato etc and then stores them in the fridge.

The company replies to this comment :
Moley Robotics 8 months ago

Currently, Moley cannot cut products because any robotic engagement with blades requires additional certification for security reasons. We are working on it
Click to expand...
So they still have some going to do.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
22,761
16
20,180
Country
India
Location
India
Hamartia Antidote said:
They are trying to get the thing successfully off the ground first before going for a Mars landing.
Click to expand...
Fair enough but in that case they should have included that element into the robot first and gotten that safety certificate before announcing the sale of this very expensive product. :)

One more thing : What if a playful cat jumps into the robot working area or a curious human child does that just before the protective window closes ? Will the robot have image recognition to prevent the robot from operating ?
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,871
24
17,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
jamahir said:
Fair enough but in that case they should have included that element into the robot first and gotten that safety certificate before announcing the sale of this very expensive product. :)

One more thing : What if a playful cat jumps into the robot working area or a curious human child does that just before the protective window closes ? Will the robot have image recognition to prevent the robot from operating ?
Click to expand...
Well i think ultimately that plexiglass window being down will have to be permanent to get knife approval which will probably interfere with the arm movement. BTW having the robot push buttons is a silly waste of time.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
22,761
16
20,180
Country
India
Location
India
Hamartia Antidote said:
Well i think ultimately that plexiglass window being down will have to be permanent to get knife approval which will probably interfere with the arm movement.
Click to expand...
If you watch the 36 minute vid in the article in your post# 2 the main designer I think says that the arms are designed to operate within the confines of the working area with the window down.

Hamartia Antidote said:
BTW having the robot push buttons is a silly waste of time.
Click to expand...
Sorry which buttons ?
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,871
24
17,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
jamahir said:
If you watch the 36 minute vid in the article in your post# 2 the main designer I think says that the arms are designed to operate within the confines of the working area with the window down.
Click to expand...
Ah! Didn't catch that. Lucky for them. I guess the window was there for safety already.

jamahir said:
Sorry which buttons ?
Click to expand...
In some videos the robot fingers are pressing on the cooking surface to I asume adjust the heat setting.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
22,761
16
20,180
Country
India
Location
India
Hamartia Antidote said:
In some videos the robot fingers are pressing on the cooking surface to I asume adjust the heat setting.
Click to expand...
I suppose the designers thought that since the robot working area can be used by both the robot and the humans occasionally they design the cooking surface with a universal touch way of working with it instead of having a touch way for humans and a digital way for the robot. Maybe the heat can be remotely sensed by the robot using infrared.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,871
24
17,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
jamahir said:
I suppose the designers thought that since the robot working area can be used by both the robot and the humans occasionally they design the cooking surface with a universal touch way of working with it instead of having a touch way for humans and a digital way for the robot. Maybe the heat can be remotely sensed by the robot using infrared.
Click to expand...
Good point! But they could just have the robot wave his finger and have it done electronically..unless they don't have a smart cooktop yet and they have to physically adjust buttons.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
22,761
16
20,180
Country
India
Location
India
Hamartia Antidote said:
Good point! But they could just have the robot wave his finger and have it done electronically..unless they don't have a smart cooktop yet and they have to physically adjust buttons.
Click to expand...
You have a point and it made me think, humans adjust heat according to the cooked status so the robot should really have an electronic way of doing that dynamic adjustment which would mean that the robot pushing buttons does look silly as you said and it can simply be made easier for the robot by doing it electronically.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom