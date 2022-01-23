Hunger strike won't end unless VC resigns: SUST students tell Dipu Moni​

Hunger strike won't end unless VC resigns: SUST students tell Dipu Moni Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni had a virtual meeting with the protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) early today at 1:30am.

As 23 students continued hunger strike till death -- demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation, the education minister started discussion to resolve the issue.The meeting ended an hour later without a decision since the students refused to break their hunger strike in response to the minister's call, and no decision on the VC's resignation was reached, reports our Sylhet correspondent.The virtual meeting was held at the IICT building on campus in presence of a delegation from the Bangladesh Awami League, led by its central Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.After the meeting, a spokesperson for the protesters told the press that the education minister said the matter would take time to resolve and urged students to end their hunger strike."Students told the minister that they wouldn't stop protests until the VC resigned," he said.He also said that the minister has requested that students submit their complaints in written form as soon as possible.Later, the minister informed the students about further discussions and mentioned that the discussions could take place after 1pm today, the spokesperson said."We will discuss the one-point demand for resignation of the vice-chancellor again and the hunger strike will continue till the demand is met," he added.Meanwhile, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told reporters after the meeting, "The education minister has listened to the students and asked them to submit their grievances in written form. She also called for breaking the fast."However, the education minister did not comment on the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, he said.Photo: Sheikh Nasir">Photo: Sheikh NasirThe minister held a meeting yesterday with a delegation of five teachers from SUST. After the meeting, she expressed concern that the students' movement may be fueled by third parties and called for a negotiated solution.Meanwhile, SUST students announced a mass hunger strike last night. During the night, three more students joined the hunger strike.Twenty-four students began the strike at 2:50pm on Wednesday. One of them had to leave after his father had a heart attack, hearing that his son started a fast unto death. Sixteen of them were hospitalised as of this morning.