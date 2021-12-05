Hungary: US has bigger problems with democracy, blocks EU position at summit

By Vlagyiszlav Makszimov | EURACTIV.com with Telex Dec 3, 2021Hungary is the only EU country missing from the invitation list, while Poland has been invited despite its rule of law dispute with the European Commission. [Pool/EPA/EFE]Hungary wants to block joint bloc participation after being the only EU country not invited to US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit next week. It says Washington has bigger problems with democracy than Budapest, Telex reported.At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, Hungary spoke out against the European Union’s joint participation in next Thursday’s US Democracy Summit, after Hungary was the only EU member state not invited by the US, Bloomberg reported.The minister leading the PM’s office, Gergely Gulyás said that if Hungary is not invited to participate, there can be no common EU position, pointing to the unanimity rule in the EU treaties on foreign affairs issues.“Hungary does not have the same serious democratic problems as the United States”, he said.“If we can help and America thinks it needs our advice, we are available. In Hungary, we are not at a point where nearly a third of the electorate thinks that the democratic election has been rigged, and I hope we won’t be, regardless of who wins the election”, Gulyás added.US President Joe Biden has invited more than 100 countries to the virtual summit on 9-10 December, which will focus on democracy and is expected to strengthen the US front against China and Russia.Hungary is the only EU country missing from the invitation list, while Poland has been invited despite its rule of law dispute with the European Commission.(Vlagyiszlav Makszimov | EURACTIV.com with Telex)