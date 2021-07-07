Hungary signs deal for yearly intake of 130 Bangladeshi students with full scholarship

01:30 PM, July 02, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:35 PM, July 02, 2021Star Digital ReportBangladesh and Hungary have signed a MoU that secured Hungarian Governments' full scholarships under the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme for a yearly intake of 130 Bangladeshi students at undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels for next three years.Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria, Hungary, and Slovenia Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Hungarian State Secretary Dr Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich signed the MoU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary in Budapest on June 30, according to a statement issued today.There are 30 dedicated scholarships for the students and professionals of nuclear energetics in the new MoU, which is a new initiative in compariaon to the previous 100-scholarship per year programme for Bangladeshi students which ran for three years.During a meeting before the signing ceremony, the two sides discussed future roadmap for the growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Hungary including economy, health, water management and agriculture, joint-celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Budapest this year.