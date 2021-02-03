Black_cats
Hungary says no to coronavirus jabs from Bangladesh
The vaccines were thanks for operations conducted by Hungarian doctors and the successful separation of conjoined twins.
A health worker holds up a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's coronavirus vaccine | Ye Aung Thu/AFP via Getty Images
BY HELEN COLLIS
February 3, 2021 1:47 pm
Bangladesh offered to send 5,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to Hungary — but Budapest is opting not to accept them.
Bangladesh media BDNews24 reported last week that Hungary had approached the government and asked for the doses of the vaccine. Foreign Secretary Shahriar Alam reportedly agreed, telling parliament they would comply with the Hungarian request. Another request from Bolivia has yet to be decided upon, reported Daily Bangladesh.
However, the Hungarian foreign ministry offered a different account. The ministry told Hungary's Blikk in an article published early Wednesday that Bangladesh offered the doses in gratitude for Hungarian doctors' successful separation of conjoined twins, and the talks were ongoing
Nevertheless, by Wednesday afternoon the ministry had decided not to accept the vaccines.
Hungarian pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet citedthe ministry as saying that it "thanked" Bangladesh for the offer but is opting not to take it up.
Hungary approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine last week, becoming the only EU country to do so. Budapest is also an EU outlier in signing off on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
As for Bangladesh, it is receiving batches of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from India, where the drugmaker has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture for countries in Asia. Its vaccination program will begin on February 7, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
Bangladesh received 2 million doses as a gift from the Indian government on January 21, reported the Tribune. In total, it currently has five million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses and a contract for another 25 million, according to Blikk.
India approved the SII's Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on January 6 under an emergency authorization.
Last year, the Bangladeshi government, SII and Beximco signed a tripartite agreement to import the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, The Tribune reported.
Hungary says no to coronavirus jabs from Bangladesh
The vaccines were thanks for operations conducted by Hungarian doctors and the successful separation of conjoined twins.
