Hungary Refuses 5,000 Doses of Covid Vaccines Offered by Bangladesh

Although Bangladesh offered to send five thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Hungary as a token of gratitude, Hungary does not want to use the donation, the Foreign Ministry announced, without making any comments on the reason.
Tabloid Blikk broke the news on Wednesday that in gratitude for five hundred burn and restorative plastic surgeries performed pro bono by Hungarian doctors of the Action For Defenceless People Foundation, as well as the successful separation of Siamese twins, Rabeya and Rokaiya, Bangladesh has offered 5,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Hungary.
“We thanked them for the offer, but will not accept it,” Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade later wrote to pro-government Magyar Nemzet without any explanation on why Hungary won’t accept the offer.
Gov’t Refuses 5,000 Doses of Covid Vaccines Offered by Bangladesh
