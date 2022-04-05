Hungary PM Viktor Orban storms to fourth consecutive win after heated campaign

Orban told his supporters ‘we have won a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the moon’ as the Fidesz party retained two-thirds majority in parliament

The opposition accused Orban of running a campaign of ‘hate and lies’ while the far-right Mi Hazank party will make its debut in legislature

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves to his supporters in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay. Photo: AP

Viktor Orban’s supporters listen to his election victory speech in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

People march during the LGBT Pride Parade in Budapest. File photo: AFP