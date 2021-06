Hungary Orbán taunts Germany by doubling down on support for China

Berlin calls for change

Orbán taunts Germany by doubling down on support for China Hungary’s PM vows to stand by Beijing’s side while other EU countries want action over Hong Kong.

Hungary after Serbia, become China very good friend.*******************Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is now openly taunting Germany's enraged government with his ability to veto any unified EU response to China's human rights abuses, particularly in Hong Kong.Budapest has emerged as the lone country blocking EU attempts to take action — or to even merely issue a statement — over Beijing's wide-reaching crackdown against the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. For Germany, Orbán's defiance means that the entire EU decision-making process in foreign policy needs to be shifted away from decisions taken by unanimity to qualified majority voting among the 27 member countries.Orbán — who enjoys a strong personal rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping — is impervious to the pressure from EU peers, and has cranked up his rhetoric on how other European countries are "frivolous" to criticize Beijing over human rights. In an article posted on his website this week, Orbán said he was at the vanguard of preventing the "re-emergence of Cold War policies and culture in world politics" and called EU foreign policy a "laughing stock.""The European left — led by the German left — is once again attacking Hungary in a contemptible manner. This time it is for our country’s refusal to sign a politically inconsequential and frivolous joint declaration on Hong Kong," Orbán said. "We will exercise our rights guaranteed by the European Union’s founding treaties."Orbán's government has invested heavily in a so-called "Eastern Opening" policy over the past decade, developing its links with countries such as China, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. At the same time, Orbán has nurtured friendly ties with the Kremlin, fueling discomfort among EU and NATO allies.At a more immediate level, China sees Hungary as fertile territory for its divide-and-rule tactics and has embarked on a raft of joint projects. Orbán has invited China's Shanghai-based Fudan University to set up a campus in Budapest, and Hungary has also been vaccinating some of its citizens with China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine."In recent years this common foreign policy approach, motivated by domestic political considerations, has led to the European Union’s foreign policy stance becoming a laughing stock," Orbán wrote. "When eight of our joint declarations have been swept aside, as has happened with China, the ninth will simply be greeted with more mockery."He lambasted what he called the "declaration-generating foreign policy bureaucrats" in Brussels, adding: "If it [a draft declaration on Hong Kong] is presented another hundred times, the same result will be repeated a hundred times over."Germany has taken the lead in calling out Hungary.“We can no longer allow ourselves to be held hostage by those who paralyze European foreign policy with their vetoes," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday."Those who do so are sooner or later playing with Europe's unity. That's why we have to say openly: The veto must go — even if that means oneself could be outvoted at some point," Maas said, adding that he believed the issue would be discussed over the Conference on the Future of Europe.On EU-China relations, Maas called for a more vocal approach while addressing German ambassadors around the world on Monday."Where China is increasingly openly violating international law, violating human rights or challenging our democratic system, we too must take stronger action than we have done in the past," he said. "And intimidation and threats will not stop us."