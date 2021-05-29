beijingwalker
Hungary Opts Out of EU's Pfizer COVID Vaccine Deal, Will Use Vaccines from China, Russia
BY MAGGIE GILE ON 5/20/21 AT 10:53 AM EDT
Hungary opted out of a contract the European Union has with the U.S. to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Associated Press reported.
Instead, Hungary is using vaccines from China and Russia, in addition to previously acquired Western shots. Roughly 40% of Hungary's population has already received one dose of the vaccine, the second-highest vaccination rate in Europe.
Although EU nations agreed to keep on with their strategy of buying doses collectively, Hungary decided not to be part of the new purchase agreement that followed previous agreements with the two companies for 600 million shots.
The European Union's executive arm on Thursday finalized a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot to share between the bloc's countries,
