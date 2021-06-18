What's new

Hungary Lawmakers Pass Law Barring LGBT Content For Minors

BUDAPEST — Lawmakers in Hungary passed legislation Tuesday that prohibits sharing with minors any content that portrays being gay or transgender, something supporters said would help fight pedophilia but which human rights groups denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination.

The conservative ruling party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced the legislation, which is the latest effort to curtail the rights of gay men, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people in the central European nation.

Hungary's National Assembly passed the bill on a 157-1 vote. The ruling Fidesz party has a parliamentary majority, and lawmakers from the right-wing Jobbik party also endorsed the measure. One independent lawmaker voted against it.

All other opposition parties boycotted the voting session in protest. Human rights groups had denounced the measure strongly, seeing it as a tool that could be used to stigmatize and harass residents because of their sexual orientations and gender identities.

Some human rights officials have compared it to the so-called gay "propaganda" law passed by Russia in 2013 which human rights officials say has become a tool to harass sexual minorities.

"On this shameful day, the opposition's place is not in the parliament but on the streets," Budapest Mayor Karacsony wrote on Facebook.

Lawmaker Gergely Arato, of the Democratic Coalition parliamentary grouping, said the changes violate the standards of parliamentary democracy, rule of law and human rights.

The legislation, presented last week by Fidesz, was on its face primarily aimed at fighting pedophilia. It included amendments that ban the representation of any sexual orientation besides heterosexual as well as gender change information in school sex education programs, or in films and advertisements aimed at anyone under 18.

Thousands of LGBT activists and others held a protest in Budapest on Monday in an unsuccessful effort to stop the legislation from passing.

Dunja Mijatovic, the commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights body, also had asked Hungarian lawmakers to reject the legislation, saying it reinforced prejudice against LGBT people.

The Fidesz party also successfully championed a law making it impossible for trans people to legally change the gender markers on their identity documents. Human rights officials say that puts them at risk of humiliation when they need to present identity documents.

"Today's decision in #Hungary's parliament represents another severe state discrimination against #LGBTIQ people," Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth of Germany tweeted Tuesday after the new legislation passed. "This law goes against everything we regard as our common European values. Full solidarity and support for LGBTIQ people in Hungary."

Lawmakers in Hungary passed legislation Tuesday that prohibits sharing with minors any content that portrays being gay or transgender, something supporters said would help fight pedophilia but which human rights groups denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination.
I agree with Hungary lawmakers. LGBT content should only be shared with responsible adult.
 
donald trumps mentor, Roy Cohn, worked for Washington in a blackmail ring where Roy Cohn "ran the little boys", blackmailing those in Washington with Epstein-esque behaviour. This time, trumps mentor blackmailed gays involved in Washington politics sl**ping with young blonde boys.


donald trump does not care about LGBTQ agenda or morality.

trump is a neo-lib, neo-con who fakes the morality crusade as Reagan did in fooling the Christian Zionists. Reagan went to the Bohemian Grove where the Oligarchs r*ped kids.

Trump wrote in his 2000 campaign book The America We Deserve, "Pat Buchanan has been guilty of many egregious examples of intolerance. He has systematically bashed Blacks, Mexicans, and Gays." trump hated the anti-LGBTQ agenda of paleo-conservatives. Then to get the support of the far Reichers, trump hates Mexican "rapists" and gay agenda in 2016 to set up a new base of the Republican Party that hates Muslims and Chinese.

So in the usa, this LGBTQ agenda gets outrage, then idiots vote for trump, who is far worse than LGBTQ agenda.


 
Hungary is one of a few Europeans nations to survive upcoming Western collapse.
 
