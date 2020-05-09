What's new

Hungary keen to invest in Bangladesh's agro-food processing, pharma sectors

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,763
-509
4,696
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Dhaka and Budapest will constitute a joint trade commission soon

1599736470783.png


Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said many businessmen and investors of his country are interested in investing in Bangladesh.

Emphasising on formation of a join trade commission, he added that they are keen to invest in agro-food processing, pure water treatment and pharmaceuticals in the special economic zones of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh's agro-based industry has the opportunity to provide modern technology and machineries. The opportunities for investment in Bangladesh are attractive, Hungary wants to take advantage of all these opportunities," he added.


He made the disclosure during a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart between Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today.


They discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between two countries at the bilateral talks.


Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "The formation of a joint trade commission between the two countries will make it easier to identify trade and investment opportunities. Bangladesh would welcome Hungarian investment in agro-food processing, pure water management and pharmaceutical sectors. Besides, there are a lot of opportunities to invest in ICT and service sectors."

The minister further said Bangladesh has long trade relations with Hungary and there is a lot of opportunity to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of setting up 100 special economic zones in different parts of the country is progressing fast, he added.

The Hungarian Minister is scheduled to depart Dhaka at 6:30pm on Thursday. This is the first Minister level visit to Bangladesh amid coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Bangladesh maintains friendly relations with Hungary since independence. Hungary supported the cause of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation and was one of the first countries to accord recognition.

The diplomatic relations were established as early as 29 January 1972.


Source
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,763
-509
4,696
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Seeing as they sent their FM to Bangladesh amid a pandemic, I think they're quite serious about this 'investment', not that we care about how and why, we're more than happy to take their investment and give them fair share of dividends.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Bangladesh, Hungary to discuss investment issues Thursday Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
Zarvan Featured Hungary and Rheinmetall Defense sign agreement to produce Lynx tracked armored IFV Land Warfare 0
Zarvan Featured Hungary signs a deal of $1 billion to purchase US air defense missile systems Military Forum 2
Jyotish Hungary to buy air defense missiles from US for $1 billion Military Forum 0
Get Ya Wig Split Apple just added $170B+ market cap in one day (more than the GDP of Hungary: Market Cap: $1.84T) Americas 18
Zarvan Hungary receives first Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks Land Warfare 0
Path-Finder MOU signed with Hungary in the field of Water Management. Infrastructure & Development 2
beijingwalker Hungary signs $2.1bn loan agreement with China for Budapest-to-Belgrade rail link Europe & Russia 2
D Hungary’s Orban wants to reverse his country’s shrinking population through tax breaks. That’s much World Affairs 0
Jyotish U.S. approves sale of 60 AIM-120C-7 C-8 AMRAAM to Hungary at a cost of $230 million Military Forum 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top