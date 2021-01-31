Hungary has requested for 5,000 shots of Covid-19 vaccine: Shahriar Alam tells parliament

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam today told the parliament that Hungary has requested Bangladesh for 5,000 shots of Covid-19 vaccine.Speaking on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech, the junior minister said Bolivia has also requested Bangladesh to provide coronavirus vaccines."Hungary has requested us for 5,000 shots of Covid-19 vaccine. We will provide them vaccine from the stock we have. The prime minister and the ministry of health will decide on Bolivia's request," Shahriar Alam said.Bangladesh is collecting Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced at the Serum Institute of India. Already 50 lakh shots of the vaccine, purchased by the government, and 20 lakh doses sent as gift by India have arrived in the country.Another 2.5 crore doses are expected to reach the country in the next five months.The state minister also called for taking action against those who are spreading rumours about vaccination.