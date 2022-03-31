What's new

Hungary buys for several hundret millions ammunition from Rheinmetall

Georg

Georg

FULL MEMBER
Apr 2, 2017
1,260
3
1,434
Country
Germany
Location
Spain
Munition-155-mm-40mm-120mm-DM-11-und-DM-63_Rheinmetal-e1648640567181.jpg


The Hungarian Ministry of Defense has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply an extensive package of ammunition worth several hundred million euros. The order provides for the delivery of ammunition for armored personnel carriers, battle tanks, artillery and decoy systems, writes Rheinmetall in a press release. Accordingly, the order should be fulfilled in the period 2023 to 2031. Most of the ammunition is manufactured in Hungary. As Rheinmetall writes, the package includes 30mm x 173 ammunition in three product variants, 120mm anti-tank ammunition, 155mm artillery shells including propellant charges and fuses. There are also 40mm and 76mm decoys for the ROSY smoke systems and masks and cartridges in 12.7mm and 7.62mm calibres. Among other things, the three new main weapon systems of the Hungarian army will be equipped with the ammunition: the Leopard 2 A7+ main battle tank, the 2000 self-propelled howitzer and the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle. As part of the ten-year military development program Zrinyi, Hungary has initiated a comprehensive modernization of the army. The new combat vehicles should be available from 2023.

https://esut.de/2022/03/meldungen/3...umfangreiches-munitionspaket-von-rheinmetall/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Georg
Challenger 3 turret production has started
Replies
14
Views
425
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Zarvan
Rheinmetall presents future solution of 155mm howitzer based on HX3 10x10 truck chassis
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Georg
Ukraine buys 2650 RGW90 HH A2 anti tank weapons from DND
Replies
1
Views
201
Georg
Georg
The SC
Nexter Leclerc XLR main battle tank
Replies
1
Views
825
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
Rheinmetall announces organisational restructure
Replies
0
Views
323
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom