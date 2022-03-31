Hungary buys for several hundret millions ammunition from Rheinmetall

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply an extensive package of ammunition worth several hundred million euros. The order provides for the delivery of ammunition for armored personnel carriers, battle tanks, artillery and decoy systems, writes Rheinmetall in a press release. Accordingly, the order should be fulfilled in the period 2023 to 2031. Most of the ammunition is manufactured in Hungary. As Rheinmetall writes, the package includes 30mm x 173 ammunition in three product variants, 120mm anti-tank ammunition, 155mm artillery shells including propellant charges and fuses. There are also 40mm and 76mm decoys for the ROSY smoke systems and masks and cartridges in 12.7mm and 7.62mm calibres. Among other things, the three new main weapon systems of the Hungarian army will be equipped with the ammunition: the Leopard 2 A7+ main battle tank, the 2000 self-propelled howitzer and the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle. As part of the ten-year military development program Zrinyi, Hungary has initiated a comprehensive modernization of the army. The new combat vehicles should be available from 2023.