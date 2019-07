COAS discusses regional security with Hungarian envoy

By Our Correspondent Published: July 15, 2019Hungarian envoy Istan Szabo calls on army chief General Qamar Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Monday. PHOTO: ISPRRAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa discussed on Monday regional security situation and matters of mutual interest with Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szabo , who called on him at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.According to the military’s media wing, the two appreciated efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.The visiting dignitary, the ISPR added, appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.