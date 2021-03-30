Hundreds protest Chinese Communist Party in Adelaide | Sky News Australia Hundreds of people have turned out in Adelaide to protest against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party on the day a large consulate opened. People who attended the opening ceremony were met by the 100-strong crowd as they left. The consulate is located within Premier Steven Marshall’s...

Hundreds of people have turned out in Adelaide to protest against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party on the day a large consulate opened. People who attended the opening ceremony were met by the 100-strong crowd as they left. The consulate is located within PremierSteven Marshall’s electorate and is situated in the leafy suburb of Joslin and has large fences, security cameras and 10 staff. The building has caused concern amongst locals and politicians that it could be a base for spying operations given the state’s important role in Australia’s defence capabilities. The main protesters are minority groups who are concerned about China’s actions.Independent Senator Rex Patrick said he doesn’t understand why Mr Marshall is rolling out the red carpet for the Chinese government given recent trade disputes with the federal government. “Steven Marshall is sleeping with the enemy here.”