May 7, first local confirmed case case reported in Sulan City,A county-level city with a total population of 600000, including 169000 people in the city center and 400000 people in the countryside.



By May 16, a total of 16 confirmed.cases,On May 17, a temporary blockade was declared.Nucleic acid tests have tested 20000 people by May 15. It will be opened after all people in infected areas are tested for nucleic acid.

16cases is not a small number



You Don't understand Chinese, and you don't know the wonderful things here.



This is a superinfectant, a link in the chain of infection.

A woman dishwasher, infected 34 people, include Eleven of her relatives, 16 in the city of Suran city,11in Jilin city, 3in Shenyang city, This could be a movie.Her viral DNA has been tested. Most of these 34 people are asymptomatic infection, the epidemic was detected in the investigation of testing time measured.

This lady is super contagious. She's a legend.

