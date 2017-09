I have no sympathy with ISIS for its attachments however, a country cannot be slammed as such like this. Insult to any nation, religion, ethnicity etc is not allowed nor will be tolerated and above all, when it comes to drag someone on the basis of sect or religion, there is no such thing as reminder on PDF. Keep the subject in discussion rather diverting the topic due to any reason like personal likes or dislike as the same wouldn't do any good here but will result in throwing insults at each other. The word Muslim does not describe a Muslim of any specific country so lets not got there.



Speaking of ISIS terrorism and all, you will be in better knowledge that how Pakistan has been fighting this cancer and sacrificed a lot so I am off the opinion that the matter of forgiveness or punishment is with ALLAH and all we have to do is, arrange a meeting of these so-called Jihadis. The time we understood the great game of these mercenaries, we will understand that they have no difference for Shia or Sunni but it depends when, where and how to create chaos, anarchy, rivalry and divide all. Then for the same reason, one sect is being hit at the time and place where sect is in majority and as planned, the blames are being put on other party by mass propaganda, lies and deceit. The Muslim world is being divided per plan in Sects, caste, ethnicity etc for which Islam already teaches not to.



I do agree that Religion is being used for personal gains and interests of states by many parties but for a bright minded, it is so easy to understand that how the name of Religion is being used for defamation and ill painted though they are not going to succeed. Let me be very honest here that every Mullah or Mawlvi etc is not corrupt or irresponsible for the situation but only fake Mullahs, fake Scholars and paid agents are the ones that manipulates everything yet on other hand, we being responsible to investigate and follow the true education in first place, are not doing our part but accepting everything coming from such fake mouths as true without any efforts of inquiry or verification.



Speaking of helping Muslims in the world, first the Muslims has to become worthy of being heard and having a weight by following the true teachings of Islam. The day Muslims turned against the Islamic values and teachings, this is bound to happen that none will be listening in this world and such brutalities will be happening just because of our own mistakes and sins. Lets start to put our house in order first and see things changing around the world by next. Hatred is not the teaching, nor extremism at all.

Click to expand...