Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised

INTERNATIONALReutersThursday, June 17, 2021, 04:30 PM GMT+7Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) get ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. Photo: ReutersMost were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.Kudus is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has pushed bed occupancy rates above 90% in the district.Designated as a priority group, Indonesian healthcare workers were among the first to be vaccinated when the inoculation drive started in January.Almost all have received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical companyaccording to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has decreased significantly – dropping from 158 deaths this January to 13 this May, according to data initiative group LaporCOVID-19 – public health experts say the Java hospitalisations are cause for concern.“The data shows they have the Delta variant [in Kudus] so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before because as we know the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Australia’s Griffith University.A spokesperson fromand Indonesia’s ministry of health were not immediately available for comment on the efficacy ofagainst newer coronavirus variants.Grappling with one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, with more than 1.9 million cases and 53,000 deaths, there has been a heavy toll on Indonesia’s doctors and nurses with 946 deaths.