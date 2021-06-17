What's new

Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised

striver44

striver44

INTERNATIONAL
Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised
Thursday, June 17, 2021

Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) get ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) get ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

More than 350 Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns rise about the efficacy of some vaccines against more virulent virus variants.
Most were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.
Kudus is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has pushed bed occupancy rates above 90% in the district.
Designated as a priority group, Indonesian healthcare workers were among the first to be vaccinated when the inoculation drive started in January.
Almost all have received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, according to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).
While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has decreased significantly – dropping from 158 deaths this January to 13 this May, according to data initiative group LaporCOVID-19 – public health experts say the Java hospitalisations are cause for concern.
“The data shows they have the Delta variant [in Kudus] so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before because as we know the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist from Australia’s Griffith University.
A spokesperson from Sinovac and Indonesia’s ministry of health were not immediately available for comment on the efficacy of Sinovac’s CoronaVac against newer coronavirus variants.
Grappling with one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, with more than 1.9 million cases and 53,000 deaths, there has been a heavy toll on Indonesia’s doctors and nurses with 946 deaths.

Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised

More than 350 Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised
denel

denel

no suprise, my good friend a teacher in bandung passed away last Saturday - despite being vaccinated by this quasi placebo garbage vaccine.
 
I felt anger, they send us this pandemic and their vaccine doesn't work. Everybody here I talked to despise China for the pandemics one way or another.
 
This article is talking about more virulent virus variants or Delta variant, not against old variant. Sinovac and many other vaccines are made against old variant.

So accusing Sinovac for poor efficacy against old variant is so misleading :)
striver44 said:
I felt anger, they send us this pandemic and their vaccine doesn't work. Everybody here I talked to despise China for the pandemics one way or another.
All of your statements are all misleading.

China send pandemic is so misleading
Sinovac vaccine doesnt work is so misleading.


So all of your statements are all misleading :)
 
Globenim

Delta variant
dozens
What a conviently timed and conveniently phrased and framed report after hundreds of Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccinated have been reported dead in countries not even in proximity and as heavily affected by the Delta variant yet, causing American state propaganda mouthpieces to go on a huge frenzy about Russian media actually reporting the truth.

Not mentioned:

dozens were in hospital with high fevers
Visiting a hospital because of a fever is not the same as being hospitalized. Especially in Asia.

Almost all have received the COVID-19 vaccine
Its not the same as all and doesnt consider how many actually got their full vaccination.

Most were asymptomatic
Is what really happend. The vaccine doesnt magically shield you from the flu.

Now go back pretending the Delta variant hasnt let cases spike in Britain and other Western countries as well in spite of all their "99% effective" claimed vaccinations.
 
This article is talking about more virulent virus variants or Delta variant, not against old variant. Sinovac and many other vaccines are made against old variant.

So accusing Sinovac for poor efficacy against old variant is so misleading :)



All of your statements are all misleading.

China send pandemic is so misleading
Sinovac vaccine doesnt work is so misleading.


So all of your statements are all misleading :)
No, I actually talked with people's on the ground, many actually despise China saying this "Chinese virus" bring them harm and calamity. And this is not only here, globally it's accepted that the virus came from China (Wuhan).

There's a lot of hostility and anger towards China . Especially among those families left behind .
 
No, I actually talked with people's on the ground, many actually despise China saying this "Chinese virus" bring them harm and calamity. And this is not only here, globally it's accepted that the virus came from China (Wuhan).

There's a lot of hostility and anger towards China . Especially among those families left behind .
They are the people like you :)

Even if the virus really came from China (which is debatable), saying China send this virus overseas is so misleading with bad intention :)
 
They are the people like you :)

Even if the virus really came from China (which is debatable), saying China send this virus overseas is so misleading with bad intention :)
Doesn't matter, having so many angry people directed at China will make everything very difficult for CN, Democracies won't be relaxing their antagonistic attitude while their people expect their govt to get tough on CN, and this is happening across the world.feel bad for CN:suicide:
 
