Hundreds flout Covid restrictions to attend horse's funeral in India

In a shocking video, hundreds of people can be seen thronging a funeral for a horse in Karnataka.Video footage shows crowds of people — many of whom weren’t wearing masks — attending the funeral of the equine, which belonged to a local religious organisation in the Belagavi district.District officials were forced to temporarily seal the village and test for new Covid cases."A horse of a local religious organisation in Mastmaradi village died in the morning, following which people of the village took out a funeral procession and cremated the horse," Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Belgavi, told NDTV."The village has been sealed and an FIR has been registered. We are conducting RT-PCR tests. This village will remain sealed for next 14 days. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out."In an attempt to battle rising Covid cases in the state, Karnataka’s lockdown is currently set to continue till June 7.The South Indian state has reported over 25,000 virus-related deaths so far with over 470,000 active cases.