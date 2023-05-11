What's new

Humans from China among first settlers in the Americas

Humans from China among first settlers in the Americas​

Humans from China were among the first groups to arrive in the Americas and they did so in two migratory waves, according to a study released here.

May 11, 2023
ublished by: Alina Ramos Martin

The research was carried out by a team from the National Academy of Sciences, and assures that the displacements took place during and shortly after the last ice age.

In order to reach this conclusion, they traced the mitochondrial DNA of a rare female lineage from China’s northern coast to the American continent, and found it in 275 individuals from different generations.

They also found evidence of at least two migrations that prove Chinese presence in Native American genes, apart from sources from Siberia, the Australo-Melanesian region and Southeast Asia.

