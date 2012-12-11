Humanity shamed! 90-year-old woman raped, brutally thrashed in Delhi's Najafgarh, DCW chief meets survivor

An incident of extreme brutality came to light from Delhi's Najafgarh where a 33-year-old man allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman and assaulted her.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 33-year-old man in Najafgarh area of Delhi

The accused man had asked the woman to accompany him to Rewla Khanpur on the pretext of taking her to the milkman

Villagers nabbed accused, informed police

Updated Sep 08, 2020 | 21:36 ISTThe man took the 90-year-old woman to Revala Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her. | Photo Credit: Twitter: An incident that has raised a question on humanity in India came to light from the national capital's Najafgarh on Tuesday where a 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped and thrashed.At around 5 pm in the evening, the elderly woman was waiting for her milkman outside her home. Meanwhile, a stranger approached the woman and told her that he would take her to the milkman.The man took the 90-year-old woman to Rewla Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her. When the woman resisted the accused, he allegedly assaulted her.The woman asked the accused to spare her as she was as old as his grandmother but nothing seemed to dissuade him from performing the obscene act. Meanwhile, some of the villagers heard the woman's screams and rushed to her rescue. The villagers caught hold of the accused and called the police.The police called the elderly woman's son and took her to the hospital. As per the woman's medicolegal (MLC) report, she has suffered multiple injuries on her body and private parts.The accused, identified as Sonu lives in the Rewla Khanpur village of Delhi. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).RELATED NEWSAfter the incident came to light, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor and expressed grief on Twitter. Maliwal said that the barbaric incident has left her shocked. Maliwal said that while talking to her, the elderly woman said that the accused should be hanged to death. Raising a crucial question the safety of women, Maliwal said that from a 90-year-old woman to a 6-month-old girl, no one is safe today.