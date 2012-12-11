What's new

Humanity shamed! 90-year-old woman raped, brutally thrashed in Delhi's Najafgarh, DCW chief meets survivor

IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
2,485
1
4,677
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Humanity shamed! 90-year-old woman raped, brutally thrashed in Delhi's Najafgarh, DCW chief meets survivor
Crime

Mirror Now Digital
Updated Sep 08, 2020 | 21:36 IST



An incident of extreme brutality came to light from Delhi's Najafgarh where a 33-year-old man allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman and assaulted her.

The man took the 90-year-old woman to Revala Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her (Representative Image).

The man took the 90-year-old woman to Revala Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her. | Photo Credit: Twitter
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • A 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 33-year-old man in Najafgarh area of Delhi
  • The accused man had asked the woman to accompany him to Rewla Khanpur on the pretext of taking her to the milkman
New Delhi: An incident that has raised a question on humanity in India came to light from the national capital's Najafgarh on Tuesday where a 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped and thrashed.
At around 5 pm in the evening, the elderly woman was waiting for her milkman outside her home. Meanwhile, a stranger approached the woman and told her that he would take her to the milkman.

The man took the 90-year-old woman to Rewla Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her. When the woman resisted the accused, he allegedly assaulted her.

Villagers nabbed accused, informed police
The woman asked the accused to spare her as she was as old as his grandmother but nothing seemed to dissuade him from performing the obscene act. Meanwhile, some of the villagers heard the woman's screams and rushed to her rescue. The villagers caught hold of the accused and called the police.
The police called the elderly woman's son and took her to the hospital. As per the woman's medicolegal (MLC) report, she has suffered multiple injuries on her body and private parts.
The accused, identified as Sonu lives in the Rewla Khanpur village of Delhi. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
RELATED NEWS
At around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Rockey and Chhotu entered the elderly woman's home located in Paharpur (Representative Image).
Elderly woman escapes rape bid by biting accused's tongue in West Bengal
Banaskantha woman rape
Gujarat: Two elderly men gang-rape 50-year-old woman on pretext of saving her from social stigma
Senior citizen raped in park
Delhi: Man rapes mentally unstable elderly woman in unlit park; arrested

After the incident came to light, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor and expressed grief on Twitter. Maliwal said that the barbaric incident has left her shocked. Maliwal said that while talking to her, the elderly woman said that the accused should be hanged to death. Raising a crucial question the safety of women, Maliwal said that from a 90-year-old woman to a 6-month-old girl, no one is safe today.

https://www.timesnownews.com/mirror...his-najafgarh-dcw-chief-meets-survivor/649642
 
Bawag

Bawag

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2020
42
1
123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
The two pandemics continue in India, one is Covid-19 and the second is mentioned in this news [1]. As the article/news quotes:

"In one particularly shocking case, police in the capital, Delhi, have arrested a man in his 30s for the rape and assault of an 86-year-old grandmother."

Utterly disgusting :mad: shame shame shame!

[1] BBC
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
8,849
15
21,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WTF is wrong with these guys, what kind of mental state these guys have that they don't even spare 86 or 90 years old women?
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,745
-509
4,662
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Nothing with a vagina is safe, hell nothing with any orifice that even remotely looks like a vagina is safe, two legs or four legs whatever.


Nothing is safe.


Nothing short of a UN brokered peacekeeping mission, will suffice in saving female humans and animals in the said region.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Theparadox Turkey Calls China's Treatment Of Uyghur Minority 'Shame For Humanity' World Affairs 44
Abhijeet Sarkar Pakistan shamed by UN human rights Council Central & South Asia 30
Q Indias Shame & Human Rights  A Tale of Barbarity | PKKH.tv World Affairs 22
beijingwalker As Virus Cases Rise, India Faces "Human, Economic Catastrophe": Report Central & South Asia 0
IsThisNameAvailable An academic poll about Human Beings Members Club 8
B China approves human trial of COVID vaccine produced from insect COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
truthfollower 6 districts will become unlivable for humans in Pakistan(30 years left) Social & Current Events 8
-blitzkrieg- AI wins flawless victory against human F-16 fighter pilot in DARPA dogfight Air Warfare 0
Zulfiqar Featured AI Claims "Flawless Victory" Going Undefeated In Digital Dogfight With Human Fighter Pilot Air Warfare 50
khansaheeb Bengal has woman CM, still it tops in human trafficking: Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri Central & South Asia 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top