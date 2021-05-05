What's new

Humanity died too, Indian teen Tries To Give Water To Covid Positive Father In Andhra, Stopped By Mother

I have seen a wife, sitting right beside her husband, just wearing a mask, sometimes even without a mask, without taking any other preventive measures, in the COVID ICU, seeing her husband's health deteriorate slowly and slowly in front of her eyes, until finally he died.

Whenever, I visited them, she used to say that he was a gold medalist in his class. He was is his late 40s or early 50s I think.

Once he was sleeping and snoring loud in the COVID ICU and she told me this is how my husband sleeps normally. She was soo happy to see her husband snoring while sleeping. For a moment I thought he was getting better.
 
