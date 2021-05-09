What's new

Humanity at it's lowest point in india

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,728
-4
7,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now even the dead are not safe in india. Despite all the suffering and pain they are going through ,they haven't learn anything from their mistakes and sins which brought them to this misery.
Or perhaps they are following what their supreme leader modi often says "aapada me avsar" (turning a disaster into opportunity)
 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
20,840
16
18,902
Country
India
Location
India
Not surprising since across the country there are criminal gangs who are making a quick buck out of COVID, like selling oxygen cylinder and oxygen concentrators at many times the selling rate. Or even doing this for hospital beds.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,820
15
6,230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oxygen racketeering has been caught in India while tens of people were dying left and right. The more you look into this matter, the more you will understand that GoI failed to manage the covid. There was no shortage of oxygen and medication but people were selling life saving stuff in black. Imagine the pain of people who saw their loved ones taking their last breath knowing someone deliberately didn't supply oxygen or medicines. I feel so sad for the common people.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,437
0
910
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
SecularNationalist said:
Now even the dead are not safe in india. Despite all the suffering and pain they are going through ,they haven't learn anything from their mistakes and sins which brought them to this misery.
Or perhaps they are following what their supreme leader modi often says "aapada me avsar" (turning a disaster into opportunity)
Click to expand...
Honestly I feel bad for India , but as usual there will be those certain Indians who still claim India is a super power
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,122
-1
6,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A heinous act but being enemy of india i would still not hide the truth. That is such cases happen alot in Pakistan too. Many cases where dead women fingers been cut to take the gold rings. And we claim to be muslims too. So id say we are not much better than worst of humans. We commit every sin and every crime imaginable. May Allah have mercy on us.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,716
8
11,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Covid-19 appears now to be a bigger tyrant and a genocidal than the hedonistic maniac that is Modi.

There is a Hadith about it....If the people in large numbers see the tyranny and suppression around them and did not stand up and challenge the tyrant and did nothing to stop him/them...God will sent a bigger more powerful tyrant over them.

So stopping the tyranny and oppression is necessary.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,437
0
910
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
TNT said:
A heinous act but being enemy of india i would still not hide the truth. That is such cases happen alot in Pakistan too. Many cases where dead women fingers been cut to take the gold rings. And we claim to be muslims too. So id say we are not much better than worst of humans. We commit every sin and every crime imaginable. May Allah have mercy on us.
Click to expand...
As a Bangladeshi , honestly SAME
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
20,840
16
18,902
Country
India
Location
India
Vapnope said:
Oxygen racketeering has been caught in India while tens of people were dying left and right. The more you look into this matter, the more you will understand that GoI failed to manage the covid. There was no shortage of oxygen and medication but people were selling life saving stuff in black. Imagine the pain of people who saw their loved ones taking their last breath knowing someone deliberately didn't supply oxygen or medicines. I feel so sad for the common people.
Click to expand...
Well, oxygen shortage is real but not because Earth is getting short of oxygen but because either its production in India is slow or its delivery to hospitals ( the logistics ) is not efficient and fast. And hence the shortage is being taken advantage of by racketeers.

One big government oxygen production plant sanctioned last year is still just a compound wall and within it some dug up mud. No progress.

Hence other countries are supplying oxgyen or home-use or hospital-bed-use oxygen generators ( concentrators ) or supplying oxygen itself. In big quantities.

Though the maker of some of the LCA fighter jet's subsystems has adapted the plane's oxygen generator to I think become portable and efficient enough for some of them to sit on trucks and be parked outside a hospital for the entire hospital's oxygen needs. At least that is my take from this article :
An on-board oxygen technology used in India’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas can now be used to mitigate the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders as India faces the worst crisis with a nationwide spike in cases like never before.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a review meeting through video conference with the top officials of the Ministry including the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army and Navy along with their Secretaries.

He called upon the armed forces to be in close contact with the state government and be ready to provide any assistance to them.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh was informed that the industry has been given a 1,000 litre per minute capacity oxygen generation plants technology, and the Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for five such plants based on the On-Board Oxygen Generation Technology developed for LCA Tejas.

During the meeting, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO said that the industry can supply more plants to meet the hospital's needs.

In an attempt to make up for the massive shortage of oxygen gas cylinders, the DRDO has developed SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental Oxygen Delivery System which can be used by soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas and also help Covid patients.

“This automatic system can also prove to be a boon during the current Covid-19 situation,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The system, developed by DRDO's Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, delivers supplemental based on SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which is fatal in most cases if it sets in, the statement added.

Hypoxia is a condition in which the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is insufficient to meet the body's total energy requirements. This is precisely the situation that occurs in a Covid patient as a result of virus infection, and it has been a leading factor in the current crisis.

DRDO chairman Dr Reddy further said that SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) based supplemental oxygen delivery system developed for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas can be used for Covid-19 patients as their conditions become similar.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

terry5
India is hiding its Covid crisis – and the whole world will suffer for it
Replies
12
Views
260
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
As Virus Cases Rise, India Faces "Human, Economic Catastrophe": Report
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Pakistan blows hot and cold on peace with India
2
Replies
15
Views
761
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain
Windjammer
India’s diminishing democracy
Replies
1
Views
212
INS_Vikramaditya
INS_Vikramaditya
B
Money laundering risk increases in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
576
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom