Human rights!

onebyone said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643262787618238464
Arrest of Randal Worcester - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Incident​

At around 10:00 am on Sunday, August 21, 2022, a convenience store clerk made a police report about a man in "gray, greasy pants"; the clerk alleged telling the man not to sit on the curb in front of the convenience store in Alma, Arkansas, to which the man responded by spitting on him and repeatedly telling him to "get back in the store or he would cut my face up"; the man left after making the threat.[7]

At around 10:40 am that day, Randal Ray Worcester, a 27-year old man from Goose Creek, South Carolina, was arrested by three law enforcement officers: Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White, and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.[1][8][2] The location of the arrest was outside a Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas, around 11 miles east of Alma


www.4029tv.com

Man seen in violent arrest video had previous assault conviction in Oklahoma

A rally to protest police brutality is scheduled for Saturday at the Crawford County courthouse.
www.4029tv.com www.4029tv.com

Man seen in violent arrest video had previous assault conviction in Oklahoma​


Randal-Worcester-photos-from-attorney-7.jpg

Randal Ray Worcester ends up on the receiving end for once.

 
