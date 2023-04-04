Human rights!

en.wikipedia.org
Incident
At around 10:00 am on Sunday, August 21, 2022, a convenience store clerk made a police report about a man in "gray, greasy pants"; the clerk alleged telling the man not to sit on the curb in front of the convenience store in Alma, Arkansas
, to which the man responded by spitting on him and repeatedly telling him to "get back in the store or he would cut my face up
"; the man left after making the threat.[7]
At around 10:40 am that day, Randal Ray Worcester, a 27-year old man from Goose Creek, South Carolina
, was arrested by three law enforcement officers: Crawford County
sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White, and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.[1][8][2]
The location of the arrest was outside a Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas
, around 11 miles east of Alma
