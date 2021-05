kankan326 said: Religion has nothing to do with genocide. Europeans forced or seduced Africans, some Asian countries to convert into their religions. Is that genocide?



Arabs forced Uygur ancestors to convert into Islam. Is that genocide? Click to expand...

Genocide is the the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group. If you're not killing people but making them change religion, then it's not genocide - it's forced conversion.Now has religion spread by forced conversion? Certainly not. In some cases there was an aspect of it, but generally religion has not spread by force. If that was the case then Muslims who ruled India for over 1000 years would have wiped out hinduism, yet Hindus are by far the largest religious group in India.Not a single Muslim army landed in Indonesia, yet Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country.Which Arab army occupied China?