Human Rights Defenders in Morocco Targeted by the Moroccan Regime with ISRAELI NSO Group’s Spyware PEGASUS

SummaryAmnesty International has uncovered targeted digital attacks against two prominent Moroccan Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) using NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. According to our research, these targeted attacks have been ongoing since at least 2017. These were carried out through SMS messages carrying malicious links that, if clicked, would attempt to exploit the mobile device of the victim and install NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.In addition to SMS messages, we identified what appear to be network injection attacks against a HRD’s mobile network also aimed at installing spyware. Amnesty International suspects that the NSO Group may also be behind these network injection attacks.These targeted digital attacks against two Moroccan HRDs are symptomatic of a larger pattern of reprisals against HRDs and dissident voices being carried out by Moroccan authorities. This is increasingly making it difficult for HRDs and activists to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and association, and peaceful assembly."Surveillance in Morocco is carried out in an open and brazen way… Surveillance is a type of punishment. You can’t behave freely. It is part of their strategy to make you suspect you’re being watched so you feel like you’re under pressure all the time."Abdessadak El Bouchattaoui, Moroccan Human Rights Defender, August 2019